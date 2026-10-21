Nature's Sunshine Sets Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For Wednesday, November 4, 2026, At 5:00 P.M. ET
Nature's Sunshine management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738
International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865
Conference ID: 30563
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature's Sunshine website here.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Wednesday, November 18, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1130563
About Nature's Sunshine
Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website,
Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
...
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