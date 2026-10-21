Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. Notified Of Anticipated Delisting From The Nasdaq Stock Market
Following a temporary trading suspension in the Company's securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( ) Nasdaq halted trading in the Company's ordinary shares on November 6, 2025. Nasdaq has now determined that it is appropriate to use its authority under IM-5101-4 to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq.
For news and additional information about the company, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.
For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at . Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: .
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