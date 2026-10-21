Emblemhealth Celebrates New York's Labor Leaders At 14Th Annual Heroes Of Labor Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual celebration recognized advocates for worker's rights, safety, and well-being across New York City







Left to right: Christine O'Connor, AVP, NYC Strategic Relationships, EmblemHealth, Karen Ignagni, Chief Executive Officer, EmblemHealth, NYPD Detective First Grade, Scott Munro, President, The Detectives' Endowment Association (DEA), Gloria Middleton, President, Communications Workers of America Local 1180, Neal Tepel, President and Founder, LaborPress, and Robert C. Eustace, President, Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) stand together with the honorees displaying their Heroes of Labor plaques.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, and LaborPress, New York's leading source for daily labor news and industry information, hosted the 14th Annual Heroes of Labor Awards on Oct. 20, 2026, at EmblemHealth's headquarters in Lower Manhattan. The annual celebration honored three labor leaders for their dedication to protecting and supporting New York City's workers and their families.

“For years now, EmblemHealth has been proud to partner with LaborPress to host this event and celebrate those who champion New York City's working families,” said Karen Ignagni, Chief Executive Officer of EmblemHealth.“The leaders we're honoring tonight have worked tirelessly and successfully to improve the lives of their members and their families, and we will work side by side to help them continue to achieve their goals.”

This year's honorees were:



Gloria Middleton, President, Communications Workers of America Local 1180, recognized for her leadership and advocacy for workers' rights, fair pay, and equity.

Robert C. Eustace, President, Uniformed Firefighters Association, recognized for his service to New Yorkers and advocacy for the health, safety, and benefits of active and retired firefighters and their families. Scott Munro, President, Detectives' Endowment Association, recognized for his dedication to representing New York City detectives and championing their benefits and labor protections.



Heroes of Labor began in 2012 in recognition of the exemplary work of union leaders and members in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. With a legacy of nearly 90 years of serving New York communities, EmblemHealth remains committed to caring for labor union members, working people, and government and municipal employees. The annual celebration continues that tradition by honoring the everyday champions whose resilience, service, and dedication keeps New York City strong.

For more information about EmblemHealth plans or to speak to a specialist for help finding the right plan, call 888-225-6133 (TTY: 711 ) from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York's diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its own AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At more than a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers can be connected to community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit