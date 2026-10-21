Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (Martin Marietta or the Company) will host its third-quarter 2026 earnings call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, that morning before the market opens.

A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at . The conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 and using conference ID 9935145. Participants are encouraged to dial in at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure a timely connection. An on-demand replay will be posted to the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast and will remain available for one year.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of aggregates, lime and limestone products, magnesia-based products and other building materials. Supported by industry-leading reserves and a network of operations across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, Martin Marietta supplies the essential materials that help build, connect and sustain communities across North America. For more information, visit or .

Investor Contact:

Jacklyn Rooker

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (919) 510-4736

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