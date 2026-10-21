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Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Third Quarter And First Nine Months 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-21 04:17:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on November 4, 2026, to announce its operating results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2026, and the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

CONTACTS:
Brian K. Little (Media)
 Vice President, Corporate Communications
Officer
(980) 378-5537
...
Matt Blickley (Investors)
 Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Accounting Officer
(704) 557-4910
...

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

For over 124 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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