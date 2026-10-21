Mexico Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Genomics And Digital Health To Drive 7.97% CAGR, Reaching USD 2.72 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Precision Medicine Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Breakup by Product
6.1 Consumables
6.2 Instruments
6.3 Services
6.4 Product Segment Analysis
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Breakup by Technology
7.1 Big Data Analytics
7.2 Bioinformatics
7.3 Gene Sequencing
7.4 Drug Discovery
7.5 Companion Diagnostics
7.6 Others
7.7 Technology Segment Analysis
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.7.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Breakup by Application
8.1 Oncology
8.2 Central Nervous System (CNS)
8.3 Immunology
8.4 Respiratory Medicine
8.5 Infections
8.6 Others
8.7 Application Segment Analysis
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.7.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.2 Diagnostic Centers
9.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies
9.4 Healthcare IT Firms
9.5 Others
9.6 End User Segment Analysis
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.6.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Breakup by Region
10.1 Northern Mexico
10.2 Central Mexico
10.3 Southern Mexico
10.4 Others
10.5 Regional Analysis
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.5.3 Market Breakup by Product
10.5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
10.5.5 Market Breakup by Application
10.5.6 Market Breakup by End User
10.5.7 Key Players
10.5.8 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Structure
11.3 Market Player Positioning
11.4 Top Winning Strategies
11.5 Competitive Dashboard
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12 Profiles of Key Players
12.1 Business Overview
12.2 Products Offered
12.3 Business Strategies
12.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5 Major News and Events
13 Mexico Precision Medicine Market - Industry Analysis
13.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Drivers
13.1.3 Restraints
13.1.4 Opportunities
13.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.2.4 Degree of Competition
13.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
13.3 Value Chain Analysis
14 Appendix
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