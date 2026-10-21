Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call To Be Held On Thursday, November 5, 2026

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham's Web site, , or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and referencing the passcode, 5519068. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until November 12, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909, playback ID 5519068. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham's website.



About Chatham Lodging Trust



Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Included in this press release are certain“non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company's operating performance prescribed by GAAP.