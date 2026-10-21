Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Eagle reported net income of $24.2 million or $0.79 per share for the third quarter 2026, compared to $6.9 million or $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2026. This $17.3 million increase in net income is primarily due to a $18.6 million lower provision for credit losses, compared to the prior quarter. In the third quarter, net interest income decreased $1.0 million, noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, while noninterest expense increased $3.1 million.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 declined in the third quarter to $23.8 million compared to $29.1 million for the prior quarter reflecting higher noninterest expense, lower noninterest income, and slightly lower net interest income.

"This quarter provides tangible evidence of progress in executing on our strategy. Criticized and classified loans declined, net charge-offs moderated significantly, funding costs improved, and total commercial deposits grew sequentially. We also recognize that the increase in nonperforming assets, driven primarily by one significant relationship, means our asset quality work is not complete. We remain focused on resolving problem assets, strengthening relationship-based funding, and translating the capabilities of this franchise into consistent, profitable growth," said Steve Curley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Curley continued,“We also took important steps to strengthen Eagle's growth capabilities by establishing a commercial banking presence in Baltimore, adding experienced leaders to our commercial real estate business, and appointing a new Chief People Officer. We are bringing together the talent, market coverage, and organizational leadership needed to support disciplined, profitable growth.”

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on November 17, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 6, 2026.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

Third Quarter of 2026 Key Elements



The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.01 per share.

Total C&I loans (including owner-occupied) increased $536.5 million, or 19.54%, year-over-year, and period end C&I deposit growth totaled $111.1 million, or 6.43%. The growth in deposits reflects the continued development of our banking relationships and supports our focus on relationship-based banking.

As of the current quarter-end, the Company's CRE concentration ratio was 245.8% compared to 267.6% the prior quarter. ADC concentration was 62.2% compared to 66.2% in the prior quarter. These reductions reflect continued portfolio diversification and position the Company to pursue growth opportunities from a position of strength.

The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.84% at quarter-end; up from 1.83% at the prior quarter-end as specific reserves for non-performing loans increased and the qualitative reserve for performing CRE office loans ("office overlay") declined. Performing office coverage2 was 4.86% at quarter-end; as compared to 7.22% at the prior quarter-end, as the CRE office portfolio decreased and asset quality indicators improved.

Non-performing assets increased by $52.9 million to $166.0 million as of September 30, 2026, representing 1.75% of total assets, compared to $113.1 million, representing 1.17% of total assets as of June 30, 2026. During the quarter, non-performing loan inflows totaled $73.7 million, 76.0% of which resulted from a single loan migration. Reductions of $18.8 million primarily reflected pay-offs and underlying collateral liquidations.

Including loans held for sale, substandard and special mention loans totaled $648.4 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $759.6 million in the prior quarter. Substandard and special mention loans held for sale totaled $13.5 million and $25.6 million at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 were 0.25% compared to 2.78% for the second quarter of 2026. Charge offs during the quarter declined due to less disposition activity related to classified assets.

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.60% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 2.52% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by improved funding mix as reduced brokered deposit usage lowered cost of funds. This improvement was partially offset by lower interest income from declines in loan balances. At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 12.24%, 12.24%, and 14.99%, respectively.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

2Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total performing office loans.

Income Statement



Net interest income was $61.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $62.4 million for the prior quarter. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of declining average interest-earning balances and a reduction in higher cost brokered deposits.

Provision for credit losses was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $21.4 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the adequacy of reserves reflecting the Bank's efforts to resolve problem loan assets. The provision related to the reserve for unfunded commitments was $10 thousand, compared to $8 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest income was $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.2 million, compared to $10.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in the current quarter noninterest income was primarily due to no gains on the sale of loans during the quarter, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $2.3 million in the prior quarter. This was partially offset by higher swap fee income of $1.1 million.

Noninterest expense was $47.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $44.0 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to a $4.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by non-recurring $1.5 million in accelerated stock awards, $1.5 million in salary expenses from increased headcount, and non-recurring $1.3 million in annual incentives. This increase was partially offset by a $2.1 million reduction in FDIC insurance expense from improved performance metrics. Income tax benefit was $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $0.7 million expense for the prior quarter, primarily due to a state tax refund in the third quarter of 2026.

Loans and Funding



Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $6.6 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of 1.4% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase from the purchase of residential mortgage real estate loans. Total deposits at quarter-end were $8.0 billion, down $151.1 million, or 1.8%, from the prior quarter-end. Brokered deposits declined $348.0 million quarter over quarter. The decrease in total deposits was primarily driven by lower balances in interest-bearing transaction, savings, and money market accounts, partially offset by an increase in time deposits. Deposits decreased $1.4 billion compared to September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality



Allowance for credit losses was 1.84% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.83% at the prior quarter-end as specific reserves for non-performing loans increased and the office overlay declined. Performing office coverage was 4.86% at quarter-end; as compared to 7.22% at the prior quarter-end, as the CRE office portfolio decreased and asset quality indicators improved.

Net charge-offs were $4.2 million for the quarter, compared to $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. This decrease was primarily associated with less disposition activity related to classified assets.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") were $166.0 million at September 30, 2026.



NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.75% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.17% at the prior quarter-end. At September 30, 2026, the Bank had no OREO properties on its books. Loans 30-89 days past due were $357.0 thousand at September 30, 2026, compared to $44.1 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital



Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at September 30, 2026, up 0.7% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily due to quarterly net income that increased capital, partially offset by higher unrealized losses on investment securities available-for-sale resulting in an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per share and tangible book value per share 3 were $38.00 and $38.00, an increase of 0.7% from the prior quarter-end.

3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and three lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:



For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, November 5, 2026:

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, financial condition, asset quality or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the economic effects of an extended government shutdown; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate, monetary and fiscal policy; inflation levels; competitive factors; our ability to access cost-effective funding) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures, credit losses or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.