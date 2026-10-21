Quantumscape Announces Plans For 100 Mwh Solid-State Battery Production Line For AI Data Centers, Aerospace And Defense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners with Muehlbauer Group for Production Equipment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced a planned 100 megawatt-hour (MWh) capacity cell production line to meet demand for solid-state batteries from markets including AI data centers, aerospace and defense. To develop this line, QS has partnered with Muehlbauer Group, a leading German automation and manufacturing technology company, as an ecosystem provider of cell assembly equipment.

QS is currently demonstrating scalable production of solid-state batteries using its highly automated Eagle Line pilot facility in San Jose. Muehlbauer evaluated the Eagle Line processes and developed design enhancements to bring the technology to mass production; engineering work on higher-throughput processes and equipment for the new line is underway. Start of cell production is targeted for 2028.

“We are excited to welcome Muehlbauer to the QS ecosystem,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, president and CEO of QS.“Muehlbauer is an experienced and respected global player in manufacturing automation and battery equipment, and they've shown top-tier system integration capability, impressive engineering depth, and the scalability mindset necessary to bring our groundbreaking technology to the gigawatt-hour scale. They join a world-class ecosystem of technology partners as we bring solid-state batteries into mass production.”

“The Eagle Line proved to us that QuantumScape's solid-state technology is ready to scale to the next level,” said Josef Markus Mühlbauer, CEO of Muehlbauer Group.“We have been working on-site with QS in San Jose to develop a scale-up plan built on the foundation of the Eagle Line. With decades of experience in turning innovative technologies into scalable production processes, we are proud to be a preferred partner within QuantumScape's ecosystem and to contribute our expertise to the mission of revolutionizing energy storage and enabling a more sustainable future.”

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit .

About Muehlbauer Group

With around 4,500 employees at 40 locations worldwide and 45 years of experience, the Muehlbauer Group has developed into one of the most advanced suppliers of complete production solutions. The company has achieved a leading position in the semiconductor industry with its unique die sorting technology and serves 90% of worldwide demand for RFID. More than 90,000 machines and systems have already been installed worldwide, and the Group specialises in high-precision, high-speed assembly systems, even in cleanroom environments.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's expectations for its partnership with Muehlbauer Group, the anticipated benefits and contributions of Muehlbauer under that partnership, the design, development, build-out and timing of a planned 100 MWh cell production line, including engineering of higher-throughput processes and equipment and the targeted 2028 start of production, the scalability of the Eagle Line processes, the progression to mass production and gigawatt-hour scale production, the commercialization and scaling of its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, and the application of its technology to AI data center, aerospace, defense and other markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, including the successful development and commercialization of our solid-state battery technology, achieving technical and financial milestones, building out of high-volume processes and otherwise scaling production, the performance of third-party partners and suppliers, achieving the performance, quality, consistency, reliability, safety, cost and throughput required for commercial production and sale, changes in financial conditions, market demand for EVs, AI data center, aerospace and defense, and other energy storage applications, retaining key personnel, competition, regulatory changes, broader economic conditions, and other factors, including those discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

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