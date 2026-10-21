ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q3 Results And September 30, 2026 Financial Position
|Book value per common share consisted of:
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(in millions except per share)
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock, at par value - 148,415,420 and 111,915,020 shares outstanding, respectively
|$
|0.1
|$
|0.1
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,094.1
|5,446.2
|Cumulative distributions to stockholders
|(2,961.6
|)
|(2,667.1
|)
|Accumulated net loss
|(781.9
|)
|(518.2
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,350.7
|$
|2,261.0
|Less: liquidation preference - 7.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred C Stock - 7,675,968 and 7,047,832 shares outstanding
|(191.9
|)
|(176.2
|)
|Equity Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|2,158.8
|$
|2,084.8
|Book value per common share
|$
|14.55
|$
|18.63
|The major drivers of the change in the Company's financial position were:
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|(in millions)
|Total Stockholders' Equity – Beginning
|$
|2,579.1
|$
|2,337.0
|Income
|Investment in securities:
|Loss on MBS
|$
|(1,165.1
|)
|$
|(42.6
|)
|Loss on U.S. Treasury Securities
|(18.2
|)
|(10.4
|)
|Gain (Loss) on TBA Agency Securities
|(34.4
|)
|1.9
|Gain on interest rate swaps
|515.1
|110.8
|Gain (Loss) on futures contracts
|311.7
|(4.5
|)
|Net Interest Income
|83.7
|76.8
|Total Expenses
|(16.5
|)
|(17.2
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(323.7
|)
|$
|114.8
|Preferred stock dividends
|(3.3
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Common stock dividends
|(105.4
|)
|(93.1
|)
|Capital Activities
|Issuance of Preferred stock
|2.5
|4.1
|Issuance of common stock
|206.7
|219.6
|Common shares repurchased
|(5.2
|)
|-
|Total Stockholders' Equity – Ending
|$
|2,350.7
|$
|2,579.1
| Condensed Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(in millions)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99.7
|$
|63.3
|Cash collateral posted to counterparties
|34.2
|226.7
|Agency Securities, at fair value
|19,991.9
|19,417.6
|U.S. Treasury Securities, at fair value
|474.0
|598.1
|Receivable for unsettled sales
|411.8
|-
|Derivatives, at fair value
|1,360.2
|611.5
|Accrued interest receivable
|93.2
|86.2
|Prepaid and other
|2.9
|1.7
|Total Assets
|$
|22,467.9
|$
|21,005.1
|Liabilities
|Repurchase agreements, net
|$
|19,379.1
|$
|17,941.8
|Cash collateral posted by counterparties
|649.5
|419.4
|Payable for unsettled purchases
|-
|302.1
|Derivatives, at fair value
|24.4
|19.3
|Accrued interest payable- repurchase agreements
|58.3
|59.3
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|5.9
|2.2
|Total Liabilities
|$
|20,117.2
|$
|18,744.1
|Stockholders' Equity
|7.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred C Stock ($0.001 par value per share, $25.00 per share liquidation preference)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock ($0.001 par value per share)
|0.1
|0.1
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,094.1
|5,446.2
|Cumulative distributions to stockholders
|(2,961.6
|)
|(2,667.1
|)
|Accumulated net loss
|(781.9
|)
|(518.2
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,350.7
|2,261.0
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|22,467.9
|$
|21,005.1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP measure defined as net interest income plus TBA Drop Income adjusted for the net coupon effect of interest rate swaps and futures contracts minus net operating expenses. Distributable Earnings is based on the historical cost basis of our Agency Securities, interest rate swaps and futures contracts. Distributable Earnings differs, potentially significantly, from net interest income and from net income (loss) (which includes realized gains and losses and market value adjustments).
For a portion of its Agency Securities the Company may enter into TBA forward contracts for the purchase or sale of Agency Securities at a predetermined price, face amount, issuer, coupon and stated maturity on an agreed-upon future date, but the particular Agency Securities to be delivered are not identified until shortly before the TBA settlement date. The Company accounts for TBA Agency Securities as derivative instruments if it is reasonably possible that it will not take or make physical delivery of the Agency Securities upon settlement of the contract. The Company may choose, prior to settlement, to move the settlement of these securities out to a later date by entering into an offsetting short or long position (referred to as a“pair off”), net settling the paired off positions for cash, and simultaneously purchasing or selling a similar TBA Agency Security for a later settlement date. This transaction is commonly referred to as a“dollar roll.” The Company accounts for TBA dollar roll transactions as a series of derivative transactions.
Forward settling TBA contracts typically trade at a discount, or“Drop,” to the regular settled TBA contract to reflect the expected interest income on the underlying deliverable Agency Securities, net of an implied financing cost, which would have been earned by the buyer if the contract settled on the next regular settlement date. When the Company enters into TBA contracts to buy Agency Securities for forward settlement, it earns this“TBA Drop Income,” because the TBA contract is essentially equivalent to a leveraged investment in the underlying Agency Securities. The amount of TBA Drop Income is calculated as the difference between the spot price of similar TBA contracts for regular settlement and the forward settlement price on the trade date. The Company generally accounts for TBA contracts as derivatives and TBA Drop Income is included as part of the periodic changes in fair value of the TBA contracts that the Company recognizes currently in the Other Income (Loss) section of its Consolidated Statement of Operations.
Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per common share
The Company believes that Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per common share may be useful to investors because our Board of Directors may consider Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per common share as part of its deliberations when determining the level of dividends on our common stock. Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per common share tend to be more stable over time and this practice is designed to increase the stability of our common stock dividend from month to month. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves significant differences from net interest income and net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, Distributable Earnings should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's net interest income and net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance.
The below table shows the reconciliation of the elements of Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per common share to the Company's Net Interest Income, Net Income and Net Income per common share.
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
| ($ in millions except,
share and per share)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|83.7
|$
|76.8
|TBA Drop and interest margin income
|3.4
|1.2
|Net interest income on interest rate swaps
|31.8
|33.3
|Net interest income on futures contracts
|3.2
|2.4
|Total Expenses
|(16.5
|)
|(17.2
|)
|Distributable Earnings
|$
|105.6
|$
|96.5
|Dividends on Preferred Stock
|(3.3
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Distributable Earnings available to common stockholders
|$
|102.3
|$
|93.2
|Distributable Earnings per common share
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.72
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(323.7
|)
|$
|114.8
|Items Excluded from Distributable Earnings:
|Loss on MBS
|1,165.1
|42.6
|Loss on U.S. Treasury Securities
|18.2
|10.4
|(Gain) Loss on TBA Agency Securities, less TBA Drop Income
|37.8
|(0.7
|)
|Gain on interest rate swaps
|(483.3
|)
|(77.5
|)
|(Gain) Loss on futures contracts
|(308.5
|)
|6.9
|Total items excluded
|$
|429.3
|$
|(18.3
|)
|Distributable Earnings
|$
|105.6
|$
|96.5
|Dividends on Preferred Stock
|(3.3
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Distributable Earnings available to common stockholders
|$
|102.3
|$
|93.2
|Distributable Earnings per common share
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.72
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(323.7
|)
|$
|114.8
|Dividends on Preferred Stock
|(3.3
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Net Income (Loss) available (related) to common stockholders
|$
|(327.0
|)
|$
|111.5
|Net Income (Loss) per common share
|$
|(2.26
|)
|$
|0.86
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|144,563,620
|130,018,574
Economic Interest Income, Economic Interest Expense, Economic Net Interest Income/Net Interest Spread and Economic Net Yield on Interest Earning Assets
The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, which include the effects of TBA drop income and net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps and futures contracts, may be useful to investors because they reflect items that we consider in the management of the Company's investment portfolio and related funding. The Company believes that the inclusion in economic net interest income of interest rate swaps and futures contracts, which are recognized under GAAP in gain/loss on derivative instruments, is meaningful as interest rate swaps are the primary instrument the Company uses to economically hedge against fluctuations in the Company's borrowing costs and their inclusion is more indicative of the Company's total cost of funds than interest expense alone. It does not include all interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, such as cash collateral posted by counterparties. Accordingly, it is not a substitute for net interest income or net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as supplementary to such GAAP measures as a measure of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance.
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
| Income
(Expense)
| Average
Balance
| Average
Rate
| Income
(Expense)
| Average
Balance
| Average
Rate
|Interest Bearing Assets:
|Agency Securities, Net of Amortization
|$
|268.2
|$
|21,346.5
|5.03
|%
|$
|254.4
|$
|20,477.7
|4.97
|%
|Cash Equivalents & Treasury Securities
|6.1
|660.9
|3.67
|%
|9.5
|941.9
|4.03
|%
|Total Interest Income/Average Interest Earning Assets
|274.3
|22,007.4
|4.99
|%
|263.9
|21,419.6
|4.93
|%
|TBA drop income (loss)/Implied Average TBA Agency Securities
|3.5
|691.2
|2.01
|%
|1.2
|395.6
|1.20
|%
|Economic interest income
|$
|277.8
|$
|22,698.6
|4.90
|%
|$
|265.1
|$
|21,815.2
|4.86
|%
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Repurchase Agreements
|$
|(190.6
|)
|$
|19,598.4
|(3.89
|)%
|$
|(187.1
|)
|$
|19,558.9
|(3.83
|)%
|Total Interest Expense/Average Interest Bearing Liabilities
|(190.6
|)
|19,598.4
|(3.89
|)%
|(187.1
|)
|19,558.9
|(3.83
|)%
|Implied Average TBA Funding Positions
|-
|694.7
|-
|%
|-
|392.0
|-
|%
|Net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps
|31.8
|-
|0.65
|%
|33.3
|-
|0.68
|%
|Net interest income (expense) on futures contracts
|3.2
|-
|0.06
|%
|2.4
|-
|0.05
|%
|Economic interest expense
|$
|(155.6
|)
|$
|20,293.1
|(3.07
|)%
|$
|(151.4
|)
|$
|19,950.9
|(3.04
|)%
|Economic net interest income/net interest spread
|$
|122.2
|1.83
|%
|$
|113.7
|1.82
|%
|Economic net yield on interest earning assets
|2.15
|%
|2.08
|%
Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering Q3 2026 operating results on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The live broadcast will be available online and can be accessed at . To monitor the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. An online replay of the event will be available on the Company's website at and continue for one year.
Dividends
ARMOUR paid monthly cash dividends of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock for each month in Q3 2026. On October 29, 2026, a cash dividend of $0.24 per outstanding common share will be paid to holders of record on October 15, 2026. We have also declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per outstanding common share payable November 27, 2026 to holders of record on November 16, 2026. ARMOUR's Board of Directors will determine future common dividend rates based on an evaluation of the Company's results, financial position, real estate investment trust (“REIT”) tax requirements, and overall market conditions as the quarter progresses. In order to maintain ARMOUR's tax status as a REIT, the Company is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income for the tax year.
ARMOUR paid monthly cash dividends of $0.14583 per share of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock for each month in Q3 2026. On October 27, 2026, a cash dividend of $0.14583 per outstanding share of Series C Preferred Stock will be paid to holders of record on October 15, 2026. We have also declared cash dividends of $0.14583 per outstanding share of Series C Preferred Stock payable November 27, 2026 and December 28, 2026, to holders of record on November 15, 2026 and December 15, 2026, respectively.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Safe Harbor
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Additional Information
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find ARMOUR's most recent Company Update and additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's internet site at , or the Company website at or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.
Contact
Gordon M. Harper, Chief Financial Officer, ARR, (772) 617-4340, ...
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