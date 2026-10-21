Quantumscape Reports Third Quarter 2026 Business And Financial Results
The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details third-quarter financial results and provides a business update.
QuantumScape will host a live webcast today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time), accessible via its IR Events page.
An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.
About QuantumScape Corporation
QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit .
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