John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 1St Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Results Conference Call
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Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, and snack bars that are sold under the Company's Fisher ®, Orchard Valley Harvest ®, Squirrel Brand ®, and Southern Style Nuts ® brand names and under a variety of private brands.CONTACT: COMPANY CONTACT: Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4138 INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: John Beisler or Steven Hooser Three Part Advisors, LLC 817-310-8776
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