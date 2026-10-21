John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 1St Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elgin, IL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products and snack bar manufacturer, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter Fiscal 2027 operating results on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). First Quarter Results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday October 28, 2026.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration by register using this link:

After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.'s Web site at

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, and snack bars that are sold under the Company's Fisher ®, Orchard Valley Harvest ®, Squirrel Brand ®, and Southern Style Nuts ® brand names and under a variety of private brands.

CONTACT: COMPANY CONTACT: Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4138 INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: John Beisler or Steven Hooser Three Part Advisors, LLC 817-310-8776