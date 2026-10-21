Former FBI Agent Welcomes DOJ's New WHIP Fraud Rewards, With One Warning For Tipsters: Don't Get Whipped By WHIP

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Justice Department's new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, announced October 20 by President Trump and Vice President Vance, pays tipsters $10,000 to $30,000 when their information leads to criminal fraud charges. The program, known as WHIP, is run by DOJ's National Fraud Enforcement Division with a $25 million Treasury commitment and an initial three-year term. It covers federal health care offenses and fraud on programs run by eight federal agencies, with hospice, home health care, day care, and special-services fraud as stated priorities. Payment comes when charges are unsealed, not after a conviction, and no minimum loss is required.

Jason T. Brown, a former FBI Special Agent and founding partner of the national whistleblower firm Brown, LLC, called the program a step forward.

“Every time the government puts money behind reporting fraud, more people come forward. That is good for taxpayers and good for patients,” Brown said.“WHIP also reaches cases the big programs never touch: the small hospice scheme, the day-care operator billing for children who were never there. An insider who exposes that fraud should be rewarded, and now there is a way to do it quickly.”

The warning concerns timing. A WHIP tip is not a False Claims Act lawsuit, and the FCA share of 15% to 30% of the government's recovery belongs only to a relator who has filed a sealed complaint in court. In United States ex rel. Babalola v. Sharma, 746 F.3d 157 (5th Cir. 2014), two medical assistants reported Medicare fraud to the government in 2007 and cooperated through the indictment, guilty pleas, and a restitution order of more than $40 million. They filed their FCA suit in late 2011. The Fifth Circuit held they could not share in the criminal recovery because no qui tam action was pending when the government chose that remedy. Reporting first, the court said, is not the same as filing first.

“WHIP pays when charges are unsealed. By then the government has usually chosen its remedy, another whistleblower may have filed, and the public-disclosure clock has started,” Brown said.“So report the fraud, and take the reward. Just don't get whipped by WHIP. Don't let a $30,000 check become the reason a $30 million claim was never filed.”

The gap can be large. Brown, LLC represented a whistleblower in one of the actions resolved through Walgreens' up to $350 million opioid settlement with the Justice Department. The four qui tam actions resolved by that settlement were consolidated under United States ex rel. Novak v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., No. 1:18-cv-05452 (N.D. Ill.). The public settlement agreement allocates $175 million of that resolution to False Claims Act damages. On that base, a hypothetical 20% relator share would be $35 million, more than a thousand times the largest WHIP reward. The figure is an arithmetic illustration, not an actual award or any client's payout.

Other clocks also keep running while a tipster waits for charges. A whistleblower whose evidence also supports a securities case generally has 120 days from an earlier report to make a compliant SEC submission and keep the earlier date; the CFTC's comparable period is 180 days. The IRS, FinCEN, and DOJ's corporate and antitrust programs each require their own filing. None of them is satisfied by a WHIP tip, and a later WHIP payment restarts none of them.

Brown offered three rules for anyone weighing a WHIP submission:

1 promptly, but talk to a whistleblower attorney first. The decisions that protect a larger claim are made before the first government submission or interview, not after. Anonymous WHIP submissions must go through an attorney in any event.

2 the tip and the lawsuit as two different things. If the facts support a False Claims Act case, the sealed complaint has to be on file before the government acts on the criminal side.

3 the award terms before accepting anything. Some programs treat an earlier payment as a reason to reduce or deny a later award, and some require an irrevocable election. Returning the money later does not restore a missed deadline.

Brown, LLC has published a detailed guide to the program, including a side-by-side comparison of WHIP with the False Claims Act, SEC, CFTC, IRS, FinCEN, and antitrust reward programs, at ifightforyourrights.

About Brown, LLC

Brown, LLC is a national whistleblower and False Claims Act law firm with six offices and more than 20 attorneys and staff. Founded by former FBI Special Agent and Legal Advisor Jason T. Brown, the firm represents whistleblowers under the False Claims Act and the SEC, CFTC, IRS, FinCEN, and antitrust reward programs. Lex Machina ranks Brown, LLC as the second most prolific False Claims Act plaintiff's firm in the United States. As counsel or co-counsel, the firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for the government and its whistleblower clients, including the Walgreens opioid resolution and the $950 million Raytheon/RTX resolution, in which the firm represented the relator, United States ex rel. Atesoglu v. Raytheon Co., No. 1:21-cv-10690-PBS (D. Mass.). Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Attorney advertising. This release provides general information about a government program and the law and is not legal advice. Eligibility for any whistleblower reward depends on the facts and the governing program terms.

Manvir Singh

Brown, LLC

+1 (877) 561-0000

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Former FBI Agent Welcomes DOJ's New WHIP Fraud Rewards, With One Warning for Tipsters: Don't Get Whipped by WHIP News Provided By Brown, LLC October 21, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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