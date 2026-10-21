COMMIT TOGETHER, A NEW BOOK AND INITIATIVE, HELPS AMERICANS TURN CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCRACY INTO ACTION

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Non-Partisan Initiative Gives People Clear Starting Point, Connecting Them With Vetted Organizations Where They Can Take Meaningful Action To Protect Democracy.

- Paul M. Katz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Social impact entrepreneur and attorney Paul M. Katz has announced the launch of Commit Together, a new nonprofit initiative designed to help Americans who care about democracy find practical ways to participate and make a difference. The initiative comes as the 2026 midterm elections focus renewed attention on the state of democracy and leave many Americans asking a fundamental question: Beyond voting, what can I do?

At the center of the initiative is CommitTogether, which connects people with carefully vetted organizations working on issues they care about and provides opportunities to contribute their time, skills, voice or financial support.

The website was launched in conjunction with Katz's new book, COMMIT TOGETHER: A Practical Guide To Reclaiming Democracy (Commit Media Books, October 2026), which helps readers understand the issues facing democracy and determine where and how they want to become involved.

“People care about democracy,” says Katz.“The problem isn't apathy. It's navigation. People need a trusted place to start.”

Commit Together is intended particularly for the broad political middle-Americans who care about the country and its democratic institutions and are looking for practical ways to participate. The initiative helps people find opportunities that reflect their interests and political perspectives.

Katz brings more than two decades of social impact experience to Commit Together. As founder of Entertain Impact, he has led more than 100 campaigns for organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Environmental Defense Fund. He also founded the nonpartisan Entertain Impact Advocacy Alliance, whose #NoVotesBarred initiative has partnered with more than 40 community organizations to help eligible Americans with past convictions understand their voting rights.

That experience convinced Katz that one of the greatest barriers to civic participation is navigation: people may be ready to contribute but often have difficulty determining what they can do, where they should go and which organizations they can trust.

The COMMIT TOGETHER book introduces Katz's P.A.T.H. Method-Problem, Answer, Take Action, Have Impact-a framework that helps people identify an issue, understand possible solutions and choose realistic ways to get involved. CommitTogether then helps them put those ideas into practice by connecting them with organizations and opportunities through which they can participate.

“Voting is essential,” says Katz.“But democracy also depends on what people do between elections. Commit Together gives people a place to begin.” You can learn more at and at .

Jane Wesman

Jane Wesman Public Relations, Inc.

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COMMIT TOGETHER, A NEW BOOK AND INITIATIVE, HELPS AMERICANS TURN CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCRACY INTO ACTION News Provided By Jane Wesman Public Relations, Inc. October 21, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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