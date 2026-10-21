Raj Babbar Slams Maha Govt Over Tiger Shroff Incident, Cites 80S Fear

Raj Babbar Slams 'Collapsed' Law and Order in Maharashtra

Actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has strongly criticised the Maharashtra government over the Tiger Shroff incident, raising concerns about the state's law-and-order situation and questioning the effectiveness of security measures.

Drawing parallels with the atmosphere that prevailed in Maharashtra between 1980 and 1990, Babbar said the state appeared to be witnessing a troubling return of that period. Calling the situation a“great misfortune”, Babbar said,“Law and order has completely collapsed. The atmosphere that prevailed in Maharashtra between 1980-1990 is returning once again. At least during the Congress government, that atmosphere had been eradicated. But if such an atmosphere is happening again today, it's regrettable.”

'Secure Entire City, Not Just Individuals'

Reacting to the incident involving Tiger Shroff, Babbar expressed relief that the actor had escaped without a worse outcome. Referring to his friendship with Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff, he said,“My friend Jackie Shroff-whatever accident happened to his son, God saved him..”

Babbar also cited incidents involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan to highlight what he described as a wider security concern in Maharashtra. He argued that providing protection to individual celebrities was not enough and called for stronger security across the state.“First it happened with Rohit Shetty, then with Salman Khan, so it's not enough to just say we're providing you security-instead of giving security to individuals, the entire city and Maharashtra should be secured,” he said.

Questioning the authorities over their response to such incidents, Babbar added,“You have all the agencies at your disposal, so where are you failing?”

Babbar Targets BJP Governance

Taking a further swipe at the BJP governance, Babbar alleged that law and order had deteriorated in states governed by the party.“Wherever the BJP government is in power, law and order has collapsed,” he said.

Investigation Update: 10 Arrested in Firing Case

As far as the investigation is concerned, the Mumbai Police have arrested seven more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of suspects arrested in the case to 10. The individuals arrested will be brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

Among the arrested are two women as well, the police stated.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police produced three accused in connection with the firing incident before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, at around 3 am and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations. The court has granted the police custody of all three accused till October 31.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)