Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Trustco's Positive Momentum Yields 6.5% Net Income Increase $17.3 Million For Third Quarter Of 2026


Date: 2026-10-21 04:01:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive Snapshot:

Financial results:

  • Key metrics for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025:
    • Diluted earnings per share of $1.02 increased 18.6% compared to $0.86
    • Net interest income of $47.0 million, up 9.1% from $43.1 million
    • Net interest margin of 2.95%, up 16 basis points from 2.79%
    • Net income of $17.3 million increased 6.5% compared to $16.3 million
    • Average loans increased $238.1 million, or 4.6%
    • Average deposits increased $229.6 million, or 4.2%
  • Capital allocation and Stock Repurchase Program:
    • Increased dividend 5.3% to $0.40 per share, or $1.60 per share on an annualized basis
    • Purchased 13.2% of TrustCo outstanding common stock under the 2026 and 2025 Stock Repurchase Programs through the acquisition of over 1.5 million shares in the first nine months of 2026, following the purchase of 1 million shares in 2025, reinforcing a disciplined long-term capital allocation strategy
    • On pace to complete the repurchase of a total of three million shares, or 15.8%, of TrustCo common stock by the end of 2026

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST ) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026 highlighted by a continued increase in net interest income and sustained loan and deposit growth across core lending and deposit categories. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income increased 9.1% year over year to $47.0 million. This was driven by the ongoing asset repricing across our loan portfolio at higher yields and effective execution of deposit growth and pricing strategies. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net interest margin expanded to 2.95% from 2.79% in the prior year period. This resulted in third quarter 2026 net income of $17.3 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.3 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter 2025; and contributed to net income of $50.6 million, or $2.91 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $45.6 million, or $2.41 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick, said“Another quarter of solid financial performance is the product of TrustCo's continued execution of tried and true banking principles that, quarter after quarter, continue to build positive momentum. Steady growth in both loans and deposits, coupled with favorable repricing of the Bank's nearly $5.5 billion loan portfolio, have boosted net interest income to $47 million for the quarter, increased margin by 16 basis points, and driven return on average equity up 1.28% year over year, a 14% increase. Our management team has built a resilient balance sheet that can perform well in the current dynamic interest-rate environment, which efforts are supported by the entire organization's focus on our relationship-based banking strategy. The ongoing repurchase of shares and regular payment of our recently-increased quarterly dividend work together to enhance shareholder value. With all of these factors coming together and trending favorably, we are optimistic about the Company's ability to maintain positive momentum into 2027.”

Details

We have continued to see meaningful net income and net interest income improvement. The loan and investment portfolios of Trustco Bank (the“Bank”) continue to reprice upward as lower yielding assets mature and are replaced with higher rate loan originations and investment purchases, driving steady improvement in overall asset yields. We believe that this ongoing repricing reflects disciplined loan production aligned with current market conditions. Complementing this, the Bank maintains a strong liquidity position, driven by deposit growth while decreasing funding costs which underscores the Bank's disciplined relationship banking strategy and the value customers place on stability and service. We believe that these factors position the Bank to generate continued net income and net interest income growth in the coming quarters and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Net interest income was $47.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.9 million, or 9.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and a decrease in interest expense. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 2.95%, up 16 basis points from 2.79% in the third quarter of 2025. The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.35% in the third quarter of 2026, up 10 basis points from 4.25% in the third quarter of 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.79% in the third quarter of 2026, down 11 basis points from 1.90% in the third quarter of 2025.

Average loans were up $238.1 million, or 4.6%, in the third quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average residential loans and Home Equity Credit Lines (HECLs), our primary lending focus, were up $177.3 million, or 4.0%, and $50.0 million, or 11.4%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average commercial loans also increased $13.5 million, or 4.3%, in the third quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Loan growth in the third quarter of 2026 remained steady, driven by continued strength in core relationship lending. Credit quality metrics were stable. Following this period of sustained growth, TrustCo remains confident in the quality of its loan portfolio amid broader market concerns. We believe that our continued focus on strong underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards positions us to manage credit risk effectively in the current environment. The consistent growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $229.6 million, or 4.2%, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank's ongoing emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a broadening deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Bank remained focused on capital deployment and allocation, guided by a disciplined framework, with a dividend increase, and share repurchases, these serve as key tools to enhance shareholder value. This reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. During the third quarter, the Bank declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 per share on an annualized basis. The declared dividend represents an increase of 5.3% over the prior dividend amount which continues the Banks commitment in paying dividends for over a century. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, TrustCo repurchased 500 thousand and 1.5 million shares, or 2.9% and 8.3%, respectively, of TrustCo's outstanding common stock under its previously announced stock repurchase program, which authorizes TrustCo to repurchase up to two million shares, or 11.1%, of TrustCo's outstanding common stock in 2026. We continue to believe that our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of September 30, 2026, our equity to asset ratio was 9.72%, compared to 10.90% as of September 30, 2025. Book value per share as of September 30, 2026 was $38.20, up 2.4% compared to $37.30 as of a year earlier.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. TrustCo recorded a provision for credit losses of $850 thousand in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $600 thousand compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses was the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.05 million due to loan growth and changes in forward looking economic assumptions, and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand due to the seasonal decrease in the loan pipeline. Accordingly, increases in the overall provision expense are being driven by loan growth and changes in economic forecasts rather than the deterioration in underlying credit performance. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.01% and 1.00% as of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $55.2 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $51.9 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $18.5 million as of September 30, 2025. NPLs were 0.39% and 0.36% of total loans as of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 261.8% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 280.8% as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $19.7 million as of September 30, 2025. Asset quality metrics remain stable and well covered by reserves, reflecting the Bank's conservative underwriting standards.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2026. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for North America 1-833-461-5787, Meeting ID 638 789 515. The call will also be audio webcast at . The webcast replay will be available for one year at the same link.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.5 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 133 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of September 30, 2026.

In addition, the Bank's Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will,"“can” and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding net income, net interest income and shareholder value for future quarters; expectations regarding our future momentum; the anticipated impact of our focus on underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards; the expected impact of the continued repricing of our loan and investment portfolios, as well as our liquidity position, on our future net interest and net interest income; our balance sheet's performance in future interest-rate environments; future overall asset yields; the amount of shares that we expect to repurchase in 2026; and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause TrustCo's actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo's actual results and could cause TrustCo's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or to meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures' ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the rising popularity of alternative financial products, including fintech platforms, cryptocurrencies, money market funds, and digital wallets; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, including as a result of the conflict between the United States (U.S.) and Iran, as well as volatility in financial markets; the chance of a downgrade in the credit rating of the U.S. government or a default by the U.S. government; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; our compliance with laws designed to protect consumers, including the Community Reinvestment Act and fair lending laws; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.'s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses' use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; the impact of the actions of activist shareholders; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first and second quarters of 2026, our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2026, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management's judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025
Summary of operations
Net interest income $ 47,039 $ 45,590 $ 43,119
Provision for credit losses 850 650 250
Net gains on equity securities 56 844 -
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 4,762 5,068 4,689
Noninterest expense 28,019 28,333 26,242
Net income 17,318 16,965 16,258
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.98 $ 0.87
- Diluted 1.02 0.98 0.86
Cash dividends 0.40 0.38 0.38
Book value at period end 38.20 38.53 37.30
Market price at period end 54.29 54.91 36.30
At period end
Full time equivalent employees 740 742 738
Full service banking offices 133 132 136
Performance ratios
Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.02 %
Return on average equity 10.57 10.22 9.29
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.03 55.01 54.89
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 54.11 55.71 54.87
Net interest spread 2.56 2.48 2.35
Net interest margin 2.95 2.87 2.79
Dividend payout ratio 38.58 38.36 43.68
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated equity to assets (GAAP) 9.72 % 10.05 % 10.90 %
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.71 % 10.05 % 10.89 %
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.36 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 0.35 0.31
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01 1.01 1.00
Coverage ratio (2) 2.6 x 2.5 x 2.8 x
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
09/30/26 09/30/25
Summary of operations
Net interest income $ 137,337 $ 125,238
Provision for credit losses 2,450 1,200
Net gains on equity securities 900 -
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 14,671 14,515
Noninterest expense 83,334 78,794
Net income 50,568 45,572
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic $ 2.92 $ 2.41
- Diluted 2.91 2.41
Cash dividends 1.16 1.10
Book value at period end 38.20 37.30
Market price at period end 54.29 36.30
Performance ratios
Return on average assets 1.04
 % 0.97
 %
Return on average equity 10.15 8.84
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.50 56.38
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 54.72 55.98
Net interest spread 2.49 2.28
Net interest margin 2.89 2.71
Dividend payout ratio 39.41 45.55


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 60,875 $ 58,757 $ 57,565 $ 56,886 $ 55,953
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 86 111 149 350 599
State and political subdivisions - - - - 1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,509 1,486 1,469 1,490 1,583
Corporate bonds 820 776 694 536 265
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 56 59 63 68 72
Other securities 8 7 8 8 7
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,479 2,439 2,383 2,452 2,527
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 43 44 47 50 52
Total interest on held to maturity securities 43 44 47 50 52
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 112 123 126 126 125
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,098 6,344 6,105 6,580 7,376
Total interest income 69,607 67,707 66,226 66,094 66,033
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking 642 551 533 501 483
Savings 730 703 675 715 741
Money market deposit accounts 1,597 1,631 1,552 1,810 2,065
Time deposits 19,245 18,863 18,357 18,993 19,427
Interest on short-term borrowings 354 369 401 340 198
Total interest expense 22,568 22,117 21,518 22,359 22,914
Net interest income 47,039 45,590 44,708 43,735 43,119
Less: Provision for credit losses 850 650 950 400 250
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,189 44,940 43,758 43,335 42,869
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income 2,059 1,980 2,135 1,950 1,967
Fees for services to customers 2,409 2,487 2,340 2,192 2,429
Net gains on equity securities 56 844 - - -
Other 294 601 366 288 293
Total noninterest income 4,818 5,912 4,841 4,430 4,689
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 12,776 13,047 12,219 12,242 12,727
Net occupancy expense 4,526 4,381 4,542 4,592 4,470
Equipment expense 2,306 2,082 2,022 2,219 1,938
Professional services 1,744 1,968 1,526 1,083 1,571
Outsourced services 2,800 2,704 2,700 2,100 2,492
Advertising expense 468 586 394 629 290
FDIC and other insurance 1,104 1,101 1,153 1,135 1,052
Other real estate (income) expense, net (12 ) 112 50 161 8
Other 2,307 2,352 2,376 2,549 1,694
Total noninterest expenses 28,019 28,333 26,982 26,710 26,242
Income before taxes 22,988 22,519 21,617 21,055 21,316
Income taxes 5,670 5,554 5,332 5,490 5,058
Net income $ 17,318 $ 16,965 $ 16,285 $ 15,565 $ 16,258
Net income per common share:
- Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.98 $ 0.91 $ 0.85 $ 0.87
- Diluted 1.02 0.98 0.91 0.85 0.86
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 16,842 17,304 17,813 18,275 18,755
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 16,939 17,386 17,876 18,327 18,805


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
09/30/26 09/30/25
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 177,197 $ 163,960
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 346 1,809
State and political subdivisions - 1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 4,464 4,679
Corporate bonds 2,290 735
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 178 228
Other securities 23 22
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 7,301 7,474
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 134 163
Total interest on held to maturity securities 134 163
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 361 405
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 18,547 21,320
Total interest income 203,540 193,322
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking 1,726 1,577
Savings 2,108 2,208
Money market deposit accounts 4,780 6,140
Time deposits 56,465 57,605
Interest on short-term borrowings 1,124 554
Total interest expense 66,203 68,084
Net interest income 137,337 125,238
Less: Provision for credit losses 2,450 1,200
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 134,887 124,038
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income 6,174 5,905
Fees for services to customers 7,236 7,340
Net gains on equity securities 900 -
Other 1,261 1,270
Total noninterest income 15,571 14,515
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 38,042 36,497
Net occupancy expense 13,449 13,542
Equipment expense 6,410 5,800
Professional services 5,238 5,183
Outsourced services 8,204 7,652
Advertising expense 1,448 955
FDIC and other insurance 3,358 3,376
Other real estate expense, net 150 558
Other 7,035 5,231
Total noninterest expenses 83,334 78,794
Income before taxes 67,124 59,759
Income taxes 16,556 14,187
Net income $ 50,568 $ 45,572
Net income per common share:
- Basic $ 2.92 $ 2.41
- Diluted 2.91 2.41
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 17,317 18,912
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 17,398 18,947


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks $ 42,914 $ 44,503 $ 43,165 $ 50,569 $ 42,026
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 554,402 652,136 724,943 679,858 653,530
Total cash and cash equivalents 597,316 696,639 768,108 730,427 695,556
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 9,873 14,956 14,887 31,772 51,557
States and political subdivisions 9 9 9 9 18
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 196,688 203,601 205,209 206,290 215,466
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 9,306 10,153 10,796 11,710 12,330
Corporate bonds 77,434 73,804 69,137 59,932 39,800
Other securities 713 718 708 705 701
Total securities available for sale 294,023 303,241 300,746 310,418 319,872
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 3,640 3,842 4,097 4,339 4,593
Total held to maturity securities 3,640 3,842 4,097 4,339 4,593
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,756 6,756 6,601 6,601 6,601
Loans:
Commercial 332,406 322,439 316,763 313,443 311,491
Residential mortgage loans 4,614,353 4,560,717 4,497,911 4,463,260 4,420,813
Home equity line of credit 498,088 484,197 464,887 464,201 447,235
Installment loans 9,439 9,882 10,617 11,556 12,231
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,454,286 5,377,235 5,290,178 5,252,460 5,191,770
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 55,162 54,082 52,994 52,205 51,891
Net loans 5,399,124 5,323,153 5,237,184 5,200,255 5,139,879
Bank premises and equipment, net 42,266 42,273 41,071 40,707 39,718
Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,715 33,872 33,305 33,638 35,291
Other assets 118,220 115,137 116,767 114,315 107,514
Total assets $ 6,494,060 $ 6,524,913 $ 6,507,879 $ 6,440,700 $ 6,349,024
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand $ 817,555 $ 824,717 $ 811,637 $ 814,908 $ 795,508
Interest-bearing checking 1,077,289 1,089,746 1,078,520 1,077,141 1,025,582
Savings accounts 1,060,493 1,076,934 1,070,319 1,069,564 1,063,763
Money market deposit accounts 429,555 438,799 442,760 457,389 455,488
Time deposits 2,299,326 2,251,370 2,249,117 2,138,415 2,140,932
Total deposits 5,684,218 5,681,566 5,652,353 5,557,417 5,481,273
Short-term borrowings 98,108 108,382 112,930 120,054 97,749
Operating lease liabilities 35,075 36,361 35,920 36,391 38,180
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,334 42,595 35,756 40,249 39,809
Total liabilities 5,862,735 5,868,904 5,836,959 5,754,111 5,657,011
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock 20,119 20,119 20,119 20,119 20,103
Surplus 261,758 261,283 260,808 260,333 259,980
Undivided profits 510,684 499,997 489,540 479,996 471,314
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 76 6,967 8,241 10,024 2,955
Treasury stock at cost (161,312 ) (132,357 ) (107,788 ) (83,883 ) (62,339 )
Total shareholders' equity 631,325 656,009 670,920 686,589 692,013
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,494,060 $ 6,524,913 $ 6,507,879 $ 6,440,700 $ 6,349,024
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 16,528 17,028 17,507 18,029 18,554


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025
Nonperforming Assets
New York and other states*
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $ 2,008 $ 1,964 $ 1,968 $ 1,990 $ 292
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,053 15,343 15,212 14,584 14,568
Installment 19 37 43 29 30
Total nonperforming loans 16,080 17,344 17,223 16,603 14,890
Other real estate owned 1,183 1,234 1,364 1,394 1,234
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,263 $ 18,578 $ 18,587 $ 17,997 $ 16,124
Florida
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 4,968 4,392 4,222 4,047 3,574
Installment 19 16 20 22 13
Total nonperforming loans 4,987 4,408 4,242 4,069 3,587
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Total nonperforming assets $ 4,987 $ 4,408 $ 4,242 $ 4,069 $ 3,587
Total
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $ 2,008 $ 1,964 $ 1,968 $ 1,990 $ 292
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,021 19,735 19,434 18,631 18,142
Installment 38 53 63 51 43
Total nonperforming loans 21,067 21,752 21,465 20,672 18,477
Other real estate owned 1,183 1,234 1,364 1,394 1,234
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,250 $ 22,986 $ 22,829 $ 22,066 $ 19,711
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
New York and other states*
Commercial $ - $ - $ 19 $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (44 ) (72 ) (43 ) (33 ) (194 )
Installment (1 ) (21 ) 11 (13 ) (2 )
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ (45 ) $ (93 ) $ (13 ) $ (46 ) $ (196 )
Florida
Commercial $ - $ - $ (40 ) $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - -
Installment 15 5 14 32 20
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 15 $ 5 $ (26 ) $ 32 $ 20
Total
Commercial $ - $ - $ (21 ) $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (44 ) (72 ) (43 ) (33 ) (194 )
Installment 14 (16 ) 25 19 18
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (30 ) $ (88 ) $ (39 ) $ (14 ) $ (176 )
Asset Quality Ratios
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,067 $ 21,752 $ 21,465 $ 20,672 $ 18,477
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,250 22,986 22,829 22,066 19,711
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (30 ) (88 ) (39 ) (14 ) (176 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 55,162 54,082 52,994 52,205 51,891
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.36 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.00 %
Coverage ratio (1) 261.8 % 248.6 % 246.9 % 252.5 % 280.8 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited) Three months ended
 Three months ended
September 30, 2026
 September 30, 2025
Average Interest
 Average
 Average Interest
 Average
Balance Rate
 Balance Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 10,977 $ 86 3.13 % $ 69,294 $ 599 3.46 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 217,254 1,509 2.75 237,092 1,583 2.65
State and political subdivisions 9 - 6.77 18 1 6.77
Corporate bonds 75,681 820 4.33 26,512 265 4.00
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 10,440 56 2.14 13,385 72 2.15
Other 717 8 4.46 700 7 4.00
Total securities available for sale 315,078 2,479 3.15 347,001 2,527 2.91
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 649,823 6,098 3.72 662,737 7,376 4.42
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 3,740 43 4.53 4,709 52 4.40
Total held to maturity securities 3,740 43 4.53 4,709 52 4.40
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,756 112 6.63 6,601 125 7.57
Commercial loans 327,267 4,654 5.69 313,800 4,426 5.64
Residential mortgage loans 4,586,955 48,286 4.21 4,409,645 44,089 4.00
Home equity lines of credit 490,310 7,739 6.26 440,288 7,215 6.50
Installment loans 9,182 196 8.46 11,842 223 7.48
Loans, net of unearned income 5,413,714 60,875 4.49 5,175,575 55,953 4.32
Total interest earning assets 6,389,111 $ 69,607 4.35 6,196,623 $ 66,033 4.25
Allowance for credit losses on loans (54,467 ) (51,706 )
Cash & non-interest earning assets 219,106 208,701
Total assets $ 6,553,750 $ 6,353,618
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,092,564 $ 642 0.23 % $ 1,035,366 $ 483 0.18 %
Money market accounts 442,480 1,597 1.43 464,334 2,065 1.76
Savings 1,076,926 730 0.27 1,077,441 741 0.27
Time deposits 2,288,063 19,245 3.34 2,125,920 19,427 3.63
Total interest bearing deposits 4,900,033 22,214 1.80 4,703,061 22,716 1.92
Short-term borrowings 102,386 354 1.37 87,348 198 0.90
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,002,419 $ 22,568 1.79 4,790,409 $ 22,914 1.90
Demand deposits 825,203 792,621
Other liabilities 75,989 76,502
Shareholders' equity 650,139 694,086
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,553,750 $ 6,353,618
Net interest income $ 47,039 $ 43,119
Net interest spread 2.56 % 2.35 %
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.95 % 2.79 %
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited) Nine months ended
 Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
 September 30, 2025
Average Interest
 Average
 Average Interest
 Average
Balance Rate
 Balance Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 17,681 346 2.61 % $ 72,461 1,809 3.33 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 219,451 4,464 2.71 240,401 4,679 2.59
State and political subdivisions 9 - 6.77 18 1 6.77
Corporate bonds 70,395 2,290 4.34 30,696 735 3.19
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 11,098 178 2.14 14,151 228 2.15
Other 712 23 6.46 698 22 4.20
Total securities available for sale 319,346 7,301 4.57 358,425 7,474 2.78
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 668,926 18,547 3.71 641,793 21,320 4.44
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 3,972 134 4.50 4,969 163 4.37
Total held to maturity securities 3,972 134 4.50 4,969 163 4.37
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,704 361 10.77 6,567 405 8.22
Commercial loans 320,738 13,565 5.64 306,091 12,851 5.60
Residential mortgage loans 4,532,068 140,718 4.14 4,394,245 129,940 3.94
Home equity lines of credit 476,358 22,297 6.26 427,830 20,480 6.40
Installment loans 9,923 617 8.32 12,440 689 7.40
Loans, net of unearned income 5,339,087 177,197 4.43 5,140,606 163,960 4.25
Total interest earning assets 6,338,035 203,540 4.28 6,152,360 193,322 4.19
Allowance for credit losses on loans (53,483 ) (50,991 )
Cash & non-interest earning assets 220,871 204,651
Total assets $ 6,505,423 $ 6,306,020
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,079,452 1,726 0.21 % $ 1,037,598 1,577 0.20 %
Money market accounts 445,015 4,780 1.44 468,059 6,140 1.75
Savings 1,072,414 2,108 0.26 1,084,712 2,208 0.27
Time deposits 2,244,343 56,465 3.36 2,088,844 57,605 3.69
Total interest bearing deposits 4,841,224 65,079 1.80 4,679,213 67,530 1.93
Short-term borrowings 109,206 1,124 1.38 83,885 554 0.88
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,950,430 66,203 1.79 4,763,098 68,084 1.91
Demand deposits 814,465 777,573
Other liabilities 74,106 76,372
Shareholders' equity 666,422 688,977
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,505,423 $ 6,306,020
Net interest income 137,337 125,238
Net interest spread 2.49 % 2.28 %
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.89 % 2.71 %


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense as determined under GAAP by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and adjusted efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
Equity (GAAP) $ 631,325 $ 656,009 $ 692,013
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 630,772 $ 655,456 $ 691,460
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,494,060 $ 6,524,913 $ 6,349,024
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,493,507 $ 6,524,360 $ 6,348,471
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.72 % 10.05 % 10.90 %
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.71 % 10.05 % 10.89 %
Three months ended Nine months ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025 9/30/2026 9/30/2025
Net interest income (GAAP) A $ 47,039 $ 45,590 $ 43,119 $ 137,337 $ 125,238
Non-interest income (GAAP) B 4,818 5,912 4,689 15,571 14,515
Less: Net gains on equity securities C 56 844 - 900 -
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) D $ 51,801 $ 50,658 $ 47,808 $ 152,008 $ 139,753
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) E $ 28,019 $ 28,333 $ 26,242 $ 83,334 $ 78,794
Less: Other real estate expense, net F (12 ) 112 8 150 558
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) G $ 28,031 $ 28,221 $ 26,234 $ 83,184 $ 78,236
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) E/(A+B) 54.03 % 55.01 % 54.89 % 54.50 % 56.38 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) G/D 54.11 % 55.71 % 54.87 % 54.72 % 55.98 %


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
Contact: Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693
Lauren A. McCormick
Vice President, Treasurer, and
Assistant Corporate Secretary
(518) 381-3673

MENAFN21102026004107003653ID1111846516


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search