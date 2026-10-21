National Healthcare Properties Head Of Senior Housing Named To ASHA Executive Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (“NHP”) announced today that Lindsay Gordon, Executive Vice President and Head of Senior Housing, has been elected to the executive board of the American Senior Housing Association (ASHA).

ASHA is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers and investors in the seniors housing industry. ASHA advocates on federal policy, produces industry-defining research and provides thought leadership on issues shaping independent living, assisted living, memory care and life plan communities. ASHA is the nation's premier organization for executives in the senior living industry.

Ms. Gordon leads a dedicated senior housing asset management team at NHP with significant experience in senior housing operations, supporting robust partnerships with leading national operators. She has over 30 years of experience in senior housing across community, regional and corporate roles with a focus on sales and operations. Her prior positions include Vice President at Discovery Senior Living, Regional Director of Operations at both Sunrise Senior Living and LCB Senior Living and Senior Executive Director at Atria Senior Living.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing needs-based senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

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