VBO Tickets Introduces Mobile-First Ticket Shop

David Boehme, founder and CEO of VBO Tickets

VBO Ticket Shop: mobile-first ticketing across every screen.

Modern storefront gives performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities more control over their brand and patron buying experience

- David Boehme

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VBO Tickets, an all-in-one ticketing and event management platform, introduces the new VBO Ticket Shop, a mobile-first storefront designed to make browsing and buying simpler for patrons while giving organizations more control over how they present their events and brand.

For performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, a straightforward buying experience must work alongside sophisticated operations. Ticket Shop is designed for that balance: an approachable storefront backed by the flexibility of the VBO platform.

Built for mobile, VBO Ticket Shop puts events and ticket buying in patrons' hands, with responsive layouts. Clear navigation, categories and filters help patrons find relevant events. Shareable links can take audiences to an event or a targeted selection, connecting promotional messages with the experiences they feature.

Organizations can shape the storefront to reflect their brand through configurable colors, fonts and content. Basic setup does not require HTML or CSS, while customization options give teams flexibility to adapt the experience to their needs. The modern standalone storefront provides a new way to present events and connect patrons with ticketing.

As part of the VBO platform, the Ticket Shop serves organizations that manage more than individual event tickets, including memberships, subscriptions, merchandise and donations. VBO's support for sophisticated pricing and seating remains central to serving organizations with different audiences, programs and ways of selling.

"Every organization has its own way of selling, serving patrons, and running its business," said David Boehme, Chief Executive Officer of VBO Tickets. "We built the new Ticket Shop to give organizations more freedom to shape the patron experience while creating a technology foundation that lets us keep moving faster to meet their evolving needs."

The Ticket Shop brings VBO's philosophy to the patron-facing experience: organizations should be able to support complex transactions without making ticket buying feel complicated. More power. Made simple.

Organizations interested in the Ticket Shop can contact VBO Tickets to discuss their needs and rollout options. For more information or to book a demo, visit or contact....

About VBO Tickets

VBO Tickets is an all-in-one ticketing and event management platform serving performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, festivals, and live event promoters. Known for its high-touch customer support and flexible technology, VBO helps organizations streamline operations, improve the patron experience, and grow revenue.

Tim Sutton

VBO Tickets

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VBO Tickets Introduces Mobile-First Ticket Shop News Provided By VBO Tickets October 21, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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