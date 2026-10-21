Darvishi To Perform At Sofar Sounds In Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Hugo Arvizu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Darvishi, Iranian-American pop artist, is set to perform at SoFar Sounds in Los Angeles, California on October 29th at 8 PM. This is the first time Darvishi has participated in any of SoFar Sounds events and follows her recent appearance at Eastalgia Festival at Lake Piru for their inaugural performance on October 10th.“I'm so excited to be making my Sofar Sounds debut! There's something really special about intimate performances where you get to connect with an audience on a more personal level. And I love bringing a little bit of Persian culture and magic into everything I do, so I can't wait to share that with everyone on October 29th!” - DarvishiAlong with her upcoming and recent performances, Darvishi released her latest single,“Jat Khali Nabood,” on October 2nd.“Jat Khali Nabood” is a playful Persian-inspired pop track about moving on from someone and realizing your life is better without them.For tickets to see Darvishi on October 29th, fans can visit the event page. To stay informed about her future music and upcoming performances, fans can visit her website and Instagram.ABOUT DARVISHIKnown as the "Persian Pop Princess," Darvishi is an Iranian-American pop artist celebrated for blending modern pop with the rich melodies of her Persian heritage. Born in Washington, D.C., and now based in Los Angeles, she first made her mark with her debut single "Taste Like Summer" (2019) and 2023 EP Mockingbird. Through recent releases such as her EP, Persian Love Fantasy, and her latest single,“Jelo”, Darvishi continues to redefine her artistry. Blending English and Farsi lyrics, she creates stories that celebrate her Iranian heritage while embracing the global pop stage.Her performances at venues and festivals such as The House of Blues Anaheim, LA County Fair's Next Fest, and CSUN's SummerFest have captivated audiences with a blend of charisma, energy, and cultural pride. As a first-generation Iranian-American woman, Darvishi uses her music as a bridge between two worlds, celebrating her roots while pushing pop music into bold new territory.

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Darvishi To Perform at SoFar Sounds in Los Angeles News Provided By Helix Publicity October 21, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry



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