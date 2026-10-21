Ultra Security Emerges From Stealth With $10M Seed Round To Secure Autonomous Runtimes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ultra Security is coming out of stealth. Backed by $10 million in seed funding, Ultra has built an agentic security platform built for real-time visibility and guardrails so autonomous agents run securely. Investors include Ludlow Ventures, Hidden Capital, Entrée Capital, Detroit Venture Partners, firedrop, and FDVC, along with angels from the broader security and SaaS communities.Ultra sits between AI agents and the MCP servers and connectors they call. Every tool call, data read, and prompt request runs through Ultra, so organizations can see and control what their agents are doing as it happens, not after the fact.Founded in 2025, by Chase Lee, former Founder and CEO of Trustpage (acquired by Vanta), alongside security and compliance professionals and engineers who saw gaps and vulnerabilities in AI security quickly increasing. Agents were connecting to tools, services, and the rest of the tech stack, and modern security tools were not built for software that acts on its own. Over the past year in stealth, the Ultra team has worked with customers and design partners making it easy to secure AI agents and govern AI use, no matter an organization's size, security posture, or AI maturity.Ultra envisions a future where agents run on all types of devices and hardware and control over those autonomous bots is critical. Agents have moved from chatbots to autonomous software with real access to real systems, and their capabilities grow daily while organizations of all industries and sizes try to keep up. MCP is becoming the standard way agents connect to tools, APIs, and sensitive data, and adoption is moving faster than the tooling built to watch it. We are trusting agents to do work in email, code, and the typical workflow and security stack is not ready for today's capabilities. Web application firewalls and API gateways were built to watch traffic between people and systems, and cloud posture tools check configuration at a single point in time. None of them see what an agent does inside a live session. Most teams cannot answer a basic question: what are agents doing, when, what data did it touch, and how? Ultra was built to answer that question and solve that problem... Plain-language policies become enforcement on every tool call in real time: block secret and credential access, redact PII, protect PHI, rate-limit abuse, and stop data from one connector being written to another. Scoped to an org, a team, or a single device... Decide exactly which agents, connectors, and tools each person or team can use, and block the rest... Every agent-to-tool interaction is logged, traced, and queryable. AI-native anomaly detection provides a reassuring backstop, and surfaces findings as alerts... One universal bridge for every agent and every connector. Connect once, deploy everywhere, with no per-client setup. Vendor- and model-agnostic by design.. -. Ultra is not a legacy security vendor adding an AI checkbox. It was designed for agentic security from day one.. -. Ultra runs on your own machine. Tool calls, payloads, and audit trails stay there by default. A remote-hosted option is available as well.., -. Ultra is a security company, not an AI infrastructure or orchestration company that added a security tab. Guardrails, governance, observability, runtime protection, and alerting ship together in one platform, intentionally built for security not bolted on later... Ultra's founding team comes from Vanta and Secureframe, so compliance is second nature. All while in stealth, Ultra has gotten SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 42001 certified, AARM Extended conformant, and aligns to NIST AI RMF and the Agentic Trust Controls (ATC). Ultra has also completed a FedRAMP 20x Class B audit with a 3PAO and is in the process of getting FedRAMP certified... Security leaders get peace of mind. Engineers get depth and efficiency. Non-technical teams get easy connectivity.'..Access to Ultra can be requested today at ultra.

...rity

Ultra Security

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ultra Security Emerges from Stealth with $10M Seed Round to Secure Autonomous Runtimes News Provided By Ultra Security October 21, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.