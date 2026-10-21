Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Deepblue Marine Through Equitypilot To Monetize Idle Marine Assets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has selected DeepBlue Marine to join EquityPilot, supporting the South African startup as it develops a marketplace to convert underutilized coastal vessels into... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Cape Town, South Africa & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has selected DeepBlue Marine to join EquityPilot, supporting the South African startup as it develops a marketplace to convert underutilized coastal vessels into premium, bookable ocean experiences. FasterCapital's support through EquityPilot aims to help DeepBlue Marine refine its platform, onboarding, and early distribution across key coastal destinations.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will focus on execution milestones during the first 30–60 days, prioritizing operator onboarding, platform development, and initial hotel and tourism partner outreach to validate market fit and booking workflows.

Why It Matters?

The global experience economy is large and growing, and luxury travelers increasingly value curated, bookable experiences. Along Africa's extensive coastlines there is a concentration of high-value maritime assets that currently deliver limited realized revenue. DeepBlue Marine is targeting this gap by creating an infrastructure layer designed to make premium ocean experiences discoverable and bookable.

What the Startup Delivers?

Solution Overview DeepBlue Marine is an asset-light marketplace that aggregates premium marine operators and provides a secure booking and payment engine. The platform targets luxury yacht charters, sunset cruises, private ocean events, and corporate marine experiences, offering commission-based monetization for operators while enabling hotel and tourism partners to distribute curated packages without owning vessels.

Why Now?

Timing Tourism recovery and renewed demand for differentiated travel experiences create an opening for a searchable, trusted marine experiences marketplace. The under-platformed nature of African coastlines, combined with high idle rates for vessels, presents an opportunity to convert idle assets into revenue through a scalable, city-by-city model.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope – Hands-on execution support to advance platform development and product-market fit – Guidance on operator onboarding and commercial partnership approaches – Assistance with go-to-market and brand launch planning – Connections to mentors and ecosystem stakeholders to support early traction

First 30–60 Days

Execution Plan In the initial program period FasterCapital and DeepBlue Marine will prioritize completing the core booking flow, onboarding a curated pilot cohort of marine operators, and establishing direct distribution agreements with select hotels and tourism partners. The focus will be on measurable milestones that validate the booking experience and operator economics.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support DeepBlue Marine through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

Upcoming Milestones DeepBlue Marine plans a pilot launch in a key South African coastal city, operator and hotel partner activations, and initial consumer marketing to drive pilot bookings. The company is seeking a $450,000 seed investment to support platform development, go-to-market activities, operations, and compliance as it pursues regional expansion.

About DeepBlue

Marine DeepBlue Marine is building Africa's premium ocean experiences platform, transforming idle marine assets into scalable, bookable experiences. The company operates an asset-light marketplace model focused on high-margin, curated offerings and partnerships with hotels, corporate clients, and tourism operators. Founder: Moloki Malisa.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.