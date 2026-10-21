BTA Sports Expands Into Prediction Markets With AI-Powered Analytics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fourth quarter rollout pairs independent probability modeling with“Ask BTA” to help users assess sports event contracts

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTA Sports, a subscription-based sports analytics and decision-intelligence platform, today announced its expansion into sports prediction markets, bringing the data and insights used by its sports betting subscribers to users evaluating sports event contracts. The offering, available in the fourth quarter as part of Version 2.0, will help users assess whether market prices align with BTA's estimated probability of an outcome.

The prediction market offering in V2 will use BTA's modeling framework, which has been trained over three years and is updated daily. For its prediction market analysis, the company reported a 56.7% win rate for both NFL main-line and player-prop selections this season and a 61% win rate for college football totals selections. To provide transparency for its performance, BTA will publish a record of its selections, including graded outcomes, win rates and results calculated using equal stakes.

Within V2, a personalized feed will surface opportunities that meet BTA's qualification criteria, tailored to users' preferences and available markets. Pricing comparisons and monitoring across supported platforms will show when changing conditions affect whether those criteria are still met. Users can save or share selections through an activity feed.

“We believe sports fans will increasingly use different types of markets to act on their view of the same game,” said Tyler Fox, co-founder and CEO of BTA Sports.“That gives BTA a clear path for growth: serving the same customer as their options expand. We see a durable business in being an independent source of analysis that people can return to across sportsbooks, fantasy platforms and prediction markets. Strengthening that relationship means giving users tools and resources they can turn to for answers, context and a clearer understanding of the choices in front of them.”

“Ask BTA,” a sports-focused conversational AI experience, will let users question the analysis in plain language, explore model reasoning and learn how to interpret terms such as implied probability and edge. Responses will draw on BTA-approved data and link to relevant selections.

“Confidence in an outcome is not a reason to accept any price,” said Nick Schell, co-founder of BTA Sports.

“Financial planning shaped how I think about the probability of reaching a goal and what someone is prepared to risk along the way. For someone evaluating a sports contract, that means understanding the assumptions behind the analysis and deciding how much they are comfortable risking before committing. We want to help people work through those questions while they still have a choice to make.”

The broader V2 app will retain BTA's Risk Analyzer for evaluating the estimated probability of combined selections across sports, Fantasy IQ for daily fantasy lineup optimization and one-click export to supported sportsbooks and fantasy apps with wager details already filled in. Further enhancements in development include audio summaries of BTA's analysis and third-party injury insights.

About BTA Sports

BTA Sports is a subscription-based sports analytics and decision-intelligence company helping sports bettors, fantasy players and now prediction markets investors evaluate probability, pricing and risk. Its platform includes game and player-prop analytics, adjustable-line modeling, multi-selection risk analysis, and daily fantasy optimization across MLB, the NFL, college football, the NBA and the NHL. For more information, visit BTASports.io.

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