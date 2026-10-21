Introspect Technology's Best-Selling MIPI D-PHY And C-PHY Analyzer Products Just Got Better

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SV5C-DPRX Gen2, SV5C-CPRX Gen2, and SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 Enable Faster, More Accurate Testing for Camera and Display Applications Based on the MIPI Alliance Specifications

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspect Technology, a MIPI® Alliance Contributor Member and a leading manufacturer of test and measurement instruments, is proud to announce the release of the second generation (Gen2) of its industry leading SV5C-DPRX, SV5C-CPRX, and SV5C-DPRXCPRX MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY Analyzers. The three analyzers are members of a single hardware platform that can be licensed for MIPI D-PHYTM transmitter testing, for MIPI C-PHYTM transmitter testing, or for dual-mode testing for both D-PHY and C-PHY on a device under test. They support the MIPI Alliance's latest C-PHY v2.1 and D-PHY v3.6 specifications. They also support DSI-2TM v2.2, CSI-2® v4.2 as well as the Camera Service Extensions (CSETM) and Display Service Extensions (DSETM) protocols.

When it comes to testing the above specifications, traditional solutions are often quite limited. For example, most oscilloscope solutions do not have enough channels to capture a complete MIPI D-PHY or C-PHY link. Additionally, oscilloscopes do not have the memory depth required to capture complete protocol traces or video frames, and this is where the Introspect Technology solution shines. The SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 and its sibling products are the only test and measurement solution in the industry that offers complete test coverage for any D-PHY or C-PHY transmitter device, and they facilitate the testing process with remarkable ease. They also offer a future-proof test solution that covers a range of current and future MIPI specifications.

“Introspect has been serving the MIPI ecosystem for almost 15 years, and our single-minded objective has always been to offer the best test and measurement solutions to our users,” said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Introspect Technology CEO.“This is why we have created the SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 Analyzer and the SV5C-DPRX Gen2 and SV5C-CPRX Gen2. The complete redesign of these products delivers major advancements in performance, usability, and future-proof features for next generation CSI-2 and DSI-2 specifications – all while maintaining the original form factor, award-winning software interface, and ease of use,” he continued.

Even More Compact Bench Setup

The original SV5C-DPRXCPRX instrument already offered Introspect's users the smallest footprint solution in the laboratory environments in which it was deployed. And now, the Gen2 release is about 33% smaller! This increases the convenience for users, and it does not compromise on performance. To the contrary, the new, more compact design offers a higher bandwidth for the analog front-end and a higher sampling resolution as described next.

Higher Bandwidth, Input Sensitivity, and Phase Resolution

The analog front end of the SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 analyzer has been improved so that it is ready for even future specifications such as the upcoming D-PHY v4.0. This provides additional margin for D-PHY v3.6 and lower specifications, and of course the same applies for C-PHY v2.1 and lower specifications. Additionally, the input sensitivity of the analyzer has been improved by almost 2x, thus helping perform testing under constrained channel conditions. Finally, the phase resolution of the analyzers has been enhanced by 2x in the Gen2 hardware.

Ready for Next-Generation Image Sensor and Display Features

Benefiting from a complete internal redesign, the SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 analyzer supports instantaneous data rate change. This is useful for advanced testing on both camera and display implementations of next-generation devices. Similarly, the analyzer supports Video Hybrid Mode testing in DSI-2 applications.

USB-C Connectivity to PinetreeTM and Other Productivity Enhancements

The SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 analyzer supports USB-C connectivity to the PC hosting the Pinetree software. This doubles the communications throughput over the original hardware. Additionally, the Gen2 analyzer supports instantaneous switching between physical layer licenses such as D-PHY and C-PHY as well as protocol licenses such as CSI-2 streaming licenses. This results in tremendous productivity enhancements for engineers working on multiple licenses simultaneously.

The SV5C-DPRX Gen2, SV5C-CPRX Gen2, and SV5C-DPRXCPRX Gen2 analyzers are available for sale immediately, and they replace the original hardware analyzers from Introspect Technology. Please contact us at ... for further information or visit our website at .

About Introspect Technology

Introspect Technology creates innovative electronic test and measurement equipment. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the high-bandwidth memory in a server blade, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. By eliminating traditional testing barriers, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at