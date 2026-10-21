N-Alpha Appoints PTC's Longtime R&D Executive Ziv Belfer To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Belfer brings over 30 years of deep-tech engineering leadership to accelerate global scale for N-Alpha's AI-powered cost intelligence platform

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- N-Alpha, developer of the AI-powered MaterialX cost intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Ziv Belfer, outgoing Executive Vice President of Research and Development at PTC, Inc. to its Board of Directors.Belfer joins N-Alpha after more than 30 years at PTC, during which he helped the company evolve from a relatively small software business into a global leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and CAD software. PTC recently announced an agreement to be acquired by Schneider Electric in a transaction valued at approximately $22.6 billion.Throughout his career, Mr. Belfer held senior technology leadership positions, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President of R&D, overseeing global engineering organizations responsible for software solutions used by leading manufacturers worldwide."Ziv brings much more than deep technology expertise," said Eyal Mizrahi, CEO of N-Alpha. "He has firsthand experience in the challenges of building and scaling a successful enterprise software company, from its early stages to global market leadership. His understanding of manufacturing technology, product strategy, and organizational growth will be invaluable as we take N-Alpha to its next stage.""What attracted me to N-Alpha is the combination of innovative technology and a substantial market opportunity” Said Belfer,“MaterialX makes AI-powered cost intelligence practical at a scale that has been difficult to achieve with traditional solutions. The interest already demonstrated by consulting firms and prospective enterprise customers is encouraging, and I look forward to helping the company turn that potential into sustained growth."About N-AlphaN-Alpha is bringing a new generation of AI-powered cost intelligence to the manufacturing industry. Its MaterialX platform transforms traditionally complex, resource-intensive cost modeling and management into a scalable enterprise capability, enabling manufacturers to understand cost drivers, evaluate alternatives, and respond to changing market conditions with unprecedented speed.For more information, visit .

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N-Alpha Appoints PTC's Longtime R&D Executive Ziv Belfer to Board of Directors News Provided By N-Alpha LLC October 21, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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