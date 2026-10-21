NYC Leaders Join Harlem Entrepreneurs To Tackle Small-Business Challenges And Build Generational Wealth

Harlem Commonwealth Council President & CEO Sharon Joseph is joined by Kevin Johnson, James Lindsay, and board member Jon Marc Sandifer at the "Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass" on October 17, 2026 at The Forum at Columbia University.

Jerry "Wonda" Duplessis & Jamie Dominguez join Harlem Commonwealth Council's "Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass," on October 17, 2026, focused on protecting creative work & building lasting wealth.

An attendee asks a question during Day 1 of the "Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass" at Harlem Commonwealth Council, where hands-on workshops helped local entrepreneurs build AI skills, secure capital readiness & plan their next steps toward lasting ownership.

HCC hosts a discussion with NYC Comptroller Mark Levine, Council Member Yusef Salaam & local business owners focused on capital access, financial readiness & building wealth for entrepreneurs to kick off the "Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass" on October 16.

New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam delivers remarks at Harlem Commonwealth Council's "Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass" on October 16, 2026.

Comptroller Mark Levine, Council Member Yusef Salaam, former NBA star Kevin Johnson & business leaders join Harlem Commonwealth Council to advance ownership.

- Sharon Joseph, Harlem Commonwealth Council, President & CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From City Hall to the boardroom, Harlem Commonwealth Council (HCC) brought together New York City officials, financial experts and successful entrepreneurs for its October 16–17“Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass,” generating 460 registrations and sparking important conversations about the future of small businesses and generational wealth in New York.The two-day masterclass opened with a discussion featuring NYC Comptroller Mark Levine, Council Member Yusef Salaam, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, local business owners and HCC's financial team. Entrepreneurs spoke candidly about the obstacles facing their businesses, engaging city leaders in a solutions-focused conversation and a shared commitment to continued collaboration.Comptroller Levine and Council Member Salaam later addressed summit participants, while representatives from Chase and HCC provided practical financial tools and guidance to help entrepreneurs move beyond earning income toward building lasting ownership.Saturday's program at The Forum at Columbia University featured former NBA All-Star and two-term Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson; Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay; Grammy-winning producer Jerry "Wonda" Duplessis; music industry executive Jamie Dominguez; Harlem real estate broker and ESRA Realty founder Maurice "Russell" Grey; and Jahkeen "Jah" Washington, founder of Harlem Kettlebell Club and The Harlem Method. Through candid, firsthand accounts, the speakers shared lessons in entrepreneurship, overcoming adversity, protecting intellectual property and transforming ideas into wealth-building enterprises.“You work. You earn. But what do you own?” was the central question driving the weekend.“This was about bringing the right people into the same room to address real challenges and create real opportunities,” said Sharon Joseph, CEO of Harlem Commonwealth Council.“We want entrepreneurs to walk away with more than inspiration. We want them to have the knowledge, relationships and resources to build businesses, create wealth and strengthen our communities.”The summit reinforces HCC's nearly 60-year mission of advancing economic empowerment, entrepreneurship and financial independence in Harlem and beyond. A special thank you to NYC Small Business Services for partnering with us; to our sponsors, West Harlem Development Corporation, Harlem Community Development Corporation and One Hundred Black Men; and to Chick-fil-A for their generous donation of lunch for all attendees both days.BROADCAST-READY VIDEO & INTERVIEWS AVAILABLENewsrooms can access event footage, B-roll and sound bites featuring NYC Comptroller Mark Levine, Council Member Yusef Salaam, Kevin Johnson, James Lindsay and other featured speakers.WATCH / DOWNLOAD MEDIA ASSETS:B-Roll:Soundbites:Additional interviews with HCC CEO Sharon Joseph are available upon request.MEDIA CONTACTCathleen Trigg-JonesiWoman Media...ABOUT HARLEM COMMONWEALTH COUNCILFounded in 1967, Harlem Commonwealth Council is a nonprofit economic development organization dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, financial education, access to capital and economic self-determination.###

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iWoman TV

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NYC Leaders Join Harlem Entrepreneurs to Tackle Small-Business Challenges and Build Generational Wealth News Provided By iWoman TV October 21, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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