AONE Makes Its Official Debut With Launch Night And The Inaugural AONE Awards, Hosted By Jay's Fort Lauderdale

AONEFEST

AONE Launch event | November 18th 2026

Jay's Fort Lauderdale

November 18, South Florida's newest culture festival and awards platform arrives with a red carpet, its first class of honorees and the road to 2027 festival.

- Genesis Love, Founder

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AONE, the South Florida-based culture festival and awards platform founded by Genesis Love, will make its official debut at AONE Launch on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM. The evening is hosted by Jay's Fort Lauderdale, the downtown steakhouse set inside a century-old church building, and brings creatives, business leaders, brand partners and press together under the AONE name for the first time.

What Happens on November 18

The red carpet opens at 3:30 PM. At 4:00 PM, guests move into Jay's private church room for the first public presentation of AONE and the inaugural AONE Awards, honoring standout South Florida creatives. Honorees will be revealed live on the night. The evening then continues upstairs in a VIP cocktail lounge, with two DJs carrying the night.

Launch night also marks the first look at the AONE 2027 Culture Festival & Awards, set for November 13 and 14, 2027, with Young Circle ArtsPark in Hollywood envisioned as its home. At 12:00 AM Eastern on November 18, artist submissions for the 2027 festival open at aonefest.

Built on Demand

AONE began in 2019 as a concert series Genesis Love co created to give artists he worked with a stage of their own. The first event sold out a 500-capacity venue in two weeks. The demand never slowed, and what started as a concert series has grown into a festival and awards platform. Through the RDS Creative Residency, the AONE network has supported artists across numerous public showcases. November 18 is the night all of that work steps into the spotlight.

The Host: Jay's Fort Lauderdale

Jay's opened in May 2025 at 441 NE 3rd Avenue, led by Jay Shirodkar, President of YES Hospitality Group, the team behind Naked Taco and Riviera. The building's vaulted ceilings, arched windows and stained glass remain intact, now framing a steakhouse with three bars, live entertainment and tableside prime rib. Shirodkar has described Jay's as "a backstage pass where things are off-script, elevated, and never pretentious" (FSR Magazine). For a platform built on giving South Florida's creatives a bigger stage, it is the right room for a first night.

Quote

"We wanted our launch night in a room with a soul. Jay's is a church that was moved brick by brick and given a second life as a stage, and that is exactly the story we want to tell about South Florida's creatives. We are grateful to Jay Shirodkar and the Jay's team for opening the doors." Genesis Love, Founder, AONE

Event Details

Event: AONE Launch

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Venue: Jay's Fort Lauderdale, 441 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tickets: VIP admission via Posh at posh/e/aone-launch-2026, with dinner at Jay's available as an add-on to the VIP ticket

Submissions: Open November 18, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET for the 2027 festival at aonefest

Media inquiries about the inaugural honorees are welcome ahead of launch night.

About AONE

AONE is a South Florida-based culture festival and awards platform, owned and operated by All Or Nothing Experience. Founded by Genesis Love, AONE celebrates six creative pillars: Visual Art, Performance, Fashion, Film, Innovation and Community. AONE Launch takes place November 18, 2026 at Jay's Fort Lauderdale, and the AONE 2027 Culture Festival & Awards follows on November 13 and 14, 2027. Learn more at aonefest.

About Jay's Fort Lauderdale

Jay's is a downtown Fort Lauderdale steakhouse in a historic church building, known for tableside prime rib, theatrical hospitality and live entertainment. It is operated by YES Hospitality Group.

Media Contact

Noah Love

PR & Marketing, Noah Love & Associates Inc.

... | 929-545-0430 | nlapr

AONE General Inquiries and Contact Form

... | aonefest

Instagram, TikTok and X: @aonexp_

AONE is presented by All Or Nothing Experience in partnership with Noah Love & Associates Inc.

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Noah Love

Noah Love & Associates Inc.

+1 929-545-0430

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AONE Makes Its Official Debut With Launch Night and the Inaugural AONE Awards, Hosted by Jay's Fort Lauderdale News Provided By Noah Love & Associates Inc. October 21, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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