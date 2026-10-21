Lakewood-Amedex Presents Nu-3 Broad-Spectrum Antimicrobial Activity And Low Resistance Potential Data At Idweek 2026

Research highlights Nu-3's rapid bactericidal activity against clinically relevant resistant pathogens and its potential as a topical treatment for infected diabetic foot ulcers

Lakewood-Amedex highlights promising laboratory findings for Nu-3 at IDWeek 2026 as its Phase 2a clinical trial in infected diabetic foot ulcers progresses, with topline data expected in Q1 2027.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LABT)

- Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., CEO and SVP of Research and DevelopmentSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocinclass, today announced the presentation of research highlighting the antimicrobial profile of Nu-3, the Company's lead clinical candidate, at IDWeek 2026. IDWeek 2026 is taking place October 21-24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:The poster, titled, "Nu-3 – A Novel, Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial Compound with High In-Vitro Activity Against Resistant Pathogens for the Treatment of Infected Diabetic Foot Ulcers," highlights data demonstrating that Nu-3 elicits broad-spectrum and rapid bactericidal activity against Gram-positive, Gram-negative and multidrug-resistant bacteria, with bacterial eradication occurring within minutes for tested pathogens, as well as activity against biofilm organisms. Serial-passage testing also demonstrated a favorable resistance profile, with only a slight increase in minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values against Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli, compared with a 600- to 2,000-fold increase for ciprofloxacin.These findings are relevant to infected diabetic foot ulcer (iDFU), where approximately half of diabetic foot ulcers become infected and an estimated 15% to 25% involve resistant organisms, primarily methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Nu-3 is currently being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers. Topline data from the trial are expected in the first quarter of 2027."The data being presented at IDWeek reinforce the potential of Nu-3 to play an important role in addressing the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "Nu-3's broad-spectrum and rapid bactericidal activity, combined with its low potential for resistance development, underscore its potential as a differentiated antimicrobial therapy for iDFUs. With our Phase 2a trial now underway, we look forward to building on these encouraging findings as we advance Nu-3 toward our goal of providing a potential new, topically delivered treatment option for patients with difficult-to-treat infections."Details of the presentation are as follows:Event: IDWeek 2026Presentation Title: Nu-3 – A Novel, Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial Compound with High In-Vitro Activity Against Resistant Pathogens for the Treatment of Infected Diabetic Foot UlcersPoster Session: Novel AgentsDate/Location: October 22, 2026, 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM, ET, Poster Hall B-CAbout Nu-3Nu-3 is Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s lead product being developed for the topical treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Nu-3 belongs to a novel class of antimicrobials being developed by Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. called the Bisphosphocinclass, which possess a unique mechanism of action that enables rapid elimination of a broad spectrum of bacteria, including resistant pathogens and biofilms.About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocinclass - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocinplatform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company's SEC filings, including under "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.Contact:Investor RelationsTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.David Irish(231) 632-0002...Media RelationsTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.Casey McDonald(646) 577-8520...To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitAdditional Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

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LABT presents in vitro data on Nu-3's broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity at IDWeek 2026.

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Lakewood-Amedex Presents Nu-3 Broad-Spectrum Antimicrobial Activity and Low Resistance Potential Data at IDWeek 2026 News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. October 21, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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