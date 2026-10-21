Mission Air Conditioning Urges RGV Homeowners To Schedule Fall AC Tune-Ups Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Fewer Than One Freezing Night a Year on Average, Rio Grande Valley Homes Miss the Cold-Weather Cue That Prompts Fall Maintenance Elsewhere

- Jose Zavala, Owner, Mission Air ConditioningMCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Air Conditioning, a locally owned HVAC company serving McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and the wider Rio Grande Valley, is urging RGV homeowners to schedule a fall AC tune-up now that the peak cooling season is winding down. The company says the reminder matters more in the Valley than in most of the country, because the region's mild winters never deliver the cold-weather signal that sends homeowners elsewhere to call for seasonal service.ENERGY STAR's maintenance checklist pairs a spring checkup for the cooling system with a fall checkup for the heating system, and in colder regions the first frost is what reminds homeowners to book that second visit. McAllen rarely gets that prompt. According to NOAA's 1991 to 2020 climate normals, McAllen Miller International Airport averages fewer than one night a year at or below freezing, compared with about 121 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. On that same 30-year average, McAllen sees 4,989 cooling degree days a year against 453 heating degree days, and its normal daily high in October is still 89 degrees."Up north, the first cold morning tells people it's time to call somebody about the heater," said Jose Zavala, owner of Mission Air Conditioning. "Down here that morning might not come at all, and the AC is still running in October. Nothing reminds people that their system just came off the hardest months of its year. Fall is when we'd rather find a worn part, before it has to carry another summer."The timing follows the load. McAllen's normal daily highs run from about 97 to nearly 100 degrees from June through August, the same three months when the city's cooling demand peaks in the NOAA normals. ENERGY STAR notes that dirty coils force a system to run longer, raising energy costs and shortening equipment life, and that airflow problems can cut a system's efficiency by up to 15 percent. A fall visit is a chance to catch that kind of wear while the weather is mild, and to check any heating equipment before the few cold nights the Valley does get, instead of waiting until next summer's heat has already arrived. Homeowners weighing a maintenance schedule can read Mission Air Conditioning's guide to how often RGV homeowners should service their AC.For households that would rather not depend on the weather for a reminder, the company's existing Mission Care Plan includes two tune-ups a year, along with priority service and 10 percent off repairs. Homeowners can schedule a fall tune-up or ask about the Mission Care Plan through Mission Air Conditioning's website, which also hosts the service-frequency guide linked above.About Mission Air ConditioningMission Air Conditioning is a locally owned HVAC and insulation company serving McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and the Rio Grande Valley. Specializing in AC repair, AC replacement, HVAC maintenance, and spray foam insulation, Mission Air provides honest, no-pressure service to residential and light commercial customers across South Texas.

Jose Zavala

Mission Air Conditioning

+1 956-391-7589

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Mission Air Conditioning Urges RGV Homeowners to Schedule Fall AC Tune-Ups Ahead of Winter News Provided By KNGO Network LLC October 21, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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