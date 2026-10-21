Visit Calistoga's Winter In The Wineries Passport Goes On Sale October 23

Downtown Calistoga glows in winter.

This passport offers over $1,200 in one-time complimentary wine tastings.

Friends enjoying a wine tasting in downtown Calistoga

1 passport. 85 days. 25 wineries.

- Eric Reichert, President and CEO of Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One passport, 85 days, and plenty of reasons to stay awhile. Visit Calistoga's popular 2026–2027 Winter in the Wineries Passport returns with one of Napa Valley's best winter wine tasting values: more than $1,200 in complimentary one-time tastings at 25 participating wineries for just $80. Passport presale begins Friday, October 23, 2026, inviting wine lovers to plan a winter getaway filled with outstanding wines, relaxing accommodations, memorable dining and Calistoga's famous geothermal hot springs. Passports may be used from December 5, 2026 through February 28, 2027.

Unlike a traditional one-day wine tasting event, Winter in the Wineries is designed to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. With 25 wineries to explore throughout northern Napa Valley and beyond, the passport offers an ideal reason to spend a few days in Calistoga, discovering new favorites while taking advantage of exclusive lodging, dining and spa offers.

Winter is an especially appealing time to experience Calistoga. The pace slows, tasting rooms offer a more relaxed atmosphere, and the town's natural hot springs, welcoming restaurants and distinctive accommodations provide the perfect complement to days spent exploring wine country. Passport holders can enjoy winery visits during the day, return to Calistoga for dinner and a soak in the mineral pools, then set out for more tastings the next morning.

The 2026–2027 passport features an impressive collection of 25 participating wineries, from historic estates and acclaimed Napa Valley producers to boutique family-owned wineries and lively tasting rooms.

“Winter is a wonderful time to discover Calistoga and the northern Napa Valley,” said Eric Reichert, President and CEO of Visit Calistoga.“With exceptional wine tasting opportunities and special offers from our lodging, dining and spa partners, the passport gives visitors a great reason to spend a few days exploring everything our region has to offer.”

Adding to the passport's value, participating Calistoga hotels, inns and resorts offer special room rates and packages, making it even more enticing to extend a visit beyond a single day. Special dining and spa offers provide additional opportunities to enjoy the best of Calistoga, from its celebrated food and wine scene to its signature wellness experiences.

At Atlas Calistoga, a three-day midweek stay includes two complimentary Winter in the Wineries Passports, a bottle of Lola Pinot Noir and chocolates. Roman Spa Hot Springs offers 20% off its best available rate for a two-night stay, plus a mud bath for two and early access to its mineral pools. UpValley Inn & Hot Springs is offering passport holders 25% off their stay, with additional savings on return visits during passport season.

Other participating properties offer opportunities to save while enjoying Calistoga's signature wellness experiences. Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs offers 15% off eligible Sunday-through-Thursday stays, breakfast for two, a bottle of wine and 15% off spa treatments. Calistoga Spa Hot Springs provides passport holders 20% off published room rates, spa treatments and products. At Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, passport holders receive 15% off spa services at Spa Talisa and lunch at TRUSS Restaurant + Bar.

Dining adds another reason to make Calistoga a home base for a multi-day tasting adventure. Participating restaurants waive corkage on a bottle purchased from any participating passport winery, inviting visitors to enjoy their wine discoveries over dinner. Offers are subject to reservation requirements, availability and applicable blackout dates; guests should confirm details with individual businesses when planning their visits.

Whether planning a romantic weekend, a getaway with friends or a leisurely exploration of Napa Valley wineries, the Winter in the Wineries Passport offers an affordable way to enjoy more of wine country during one of its most inviting seasons.

Participating wineries for 2026–2027:

.Benessere Vineyards

.Bennett Lane Winery

.Charles Krug

.Clif Family Winery

.Clos Pegase

.Envy Winery

.Fults Family Vineyards*

.Girard Winery

.La Sirena

.Langtry Farms*

.Laura Michael Wines

.Maria Concetto Winery

.Markham Vineyards

.Museion Winery

.Olabisi

.Picayune Cellars & Mercantile

.Romeo Vineyards & Cellars

.Six Sigma Ranch*

.Sterling Vineyards

.Tamber Bey

.Tank Garage Winery

.Tedeschi Family Winery

.V. Sattui Winery

.Vault Calistoga

.Wild Diamond Vineyards*

*Lake County

Passport presale begins October 23, 2026. Passports are $80 each and provide more than $1,200 in wine tasting value, plus special offers on Calistoga lodging, dining and spa experiences. For program details, participating wineries, special offers and passport purchases, see visitcalistoga/winter-in-the-wineries-passport.

About Visit Calistoga

Visit Calistoga is the official destination marketing organization for Calistoga, located at the northern end of Napa Valley. Known for its world-class wineries, geothermal hot springs, rejuvenating mud baths and welcoming small-town atmosphere, Calistoga offers visitors an authentic and relaxing wine country experience. For information on accommodations, dining, wineries, events and activities, visit .

Holly Hansen

Holly Hansen Public Relations

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Visit Calistoga's Winter in the Wineries Passport Goes on Sale October 23 News Provided By Holly Hansen Public Relations October 21, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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