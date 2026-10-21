Aspire Rejuvenation Offers Stem Cell Therapy In Orlando Under 2025 Florida Law

Floridians who once traveled to Mexico or Colombia for regenerative treatment can now receive physician-administered stem cell therapy in the state.

- Tomo MarjanovicORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire Rejuvenation is offering stem cell therapy at its Orlando clinic under a Florida law that allows licensed physicians to perform stem cell therapies not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for orthopedic conditions, wound care and pain management. The treatment is given as a single in-office injection by a licensed physician.The law, passed unanimously by the Florida Legislature as Senate Bill 1768, took effect July 1, 2025. It sets conditions on how the therapy is practiced in the state. Stem cells must come from FDA-registered facilities that hold recognized accreditation, every patient must sign a consent form stating the therapy has not been approved by the FDA, and cells derived from aborted fetuses or embryos are prohibited.Aspire Rejuvenation uses perinatal tissue allografts, drawn from placental membrane, umbilical cord tissue and amniotic membrane donated after healthy, full-term cesarean deliveries with the mother's consent. No embryonic tissue is used. The tissue comes from FDA-registered laboratories."For years, people have been going to Mexico or Colombia to get stem cells done," says Tomo Marjanovic. "They're available here in Florida now, and they're legal here. Most people still don't know that."Every patient begins with a consultation that reviews medical history, imaging and treatment goals before any procedure is considered. Marjanovic, Aspire's founder, is not a physician and does not diagnose, prescribe or treat patients. Clinical care at Aspire is overseen by Dr. Joseph Clark, a licensed physician, together with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners. The procedure typically takes 30 to 60 minutes, and the clinic schedules follow-up visits afterward.Marjanovic spent more than 12 years in law enforcement in Ohio and Florida, retiring in October 2018 with the Public Safety Medal of Valor, and founded Aspire Rejuvenation the following year. Aspire also offers stem cell therapy at its Pennsylvania clinics in the Pittsburgh area and Ebensburg.ABOUT ASPIRE REJUVENATIONAspire Rejuvenation is a multi-location wellness and rejuvenation organization founded by Tomo Marjanovic, offering personalized programs in hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight management, sexual health and regenerative and specialty wellness services. Aspire's clinical care is delivered through licensed medical professionals and supported by a high-touch model focused on comprehensive laboratory testing, individualized care and ongoing patient follow-up. Founded in 2019, Aspire currently serves patients through physical locations and telemedicine, with continued domestic and international expansion underway. Aspire Rejuvenation is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Aspire Rejuvenation Offers Stem Cell Therapy in Orlando Under 2025 Florida Law News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 21, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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