MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 19, 2026 7:45 am - The ESTEO brand Introduces Hybrid Model Support Program Amid Cuts to State-Sponsored Incentives

The premium brand ESTEO is available at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek. The company has announced the launch of a proprietary support program for its hybrid models. Customers can purchase ESTEO EXLANTIX ET, EXLANTIX ET8 and V27 vehicles by choosing from two flexible acquisition options through October 31, 2026. These options incorporate direct manufacturer discounts, trade-in incentives and brand-specific financing and leasing rates.

This initiative serves as a timely response to the scaling back of government-backed auto loan support programs. As state subsidies in several areas are being suspended. The manufacturer is assuming a portion of the financial burden by offering buyers of hybrid vehicles a partial cost offset. This ensures that premium hybrid models remain accessible to Russian consumers even as the automotive market landscape continues to shift.

The first option under the program is designed for customers seeking the maximum possible discount. This option allows buyers to save up to 850 000 rubles on the EXLANTIX ET, up to 900 000 rubles on the flagship EXLANTIX ET8 and up to 800 000 rubles on the V27 SUV. While this option cannot be combined with ESTEO's branded credit or leasing rates. It can be used in conjunction with the trade-in program. Customers who choose this option can purchase an EXLANTIX ET for a starting price of 5 990 000 rubles and an EXLANTIX ET8 for 6 690 000 rubles. The price for the V27 model starts at 4 990 000 rubles.

The second option under the support program is intended for those planning to utilize ESTEO's credit or leasing solutions. In this case the manufacturer offers a discount of up to 600 000 rubles on each of the three models. This offer can be combined with the trade-in program as well as with reduced credit or leasing rates. Under these terms the starting price is 6 240 000 rubles for the EXLANTIX ET, 6 990 000 rubles for the EXLANTIX ET8 and 5 190 000 rubles for the V27.

This program makes the purchase of the brand's flagship hybrid models particularly attractive in October 2026. Total savings when accounting for all available support programs can reach as much as 1 million rubles.

"The launch of a dedicated support program for ESTEO hybrid models available at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek allows us to offer customers compelling terms for purchasing these vehicles, even as state-sponsored auto loan programs are being scaled back. The manufacturer is assuming a portion of the financial burden which keeps these premium hybrids accessible to Russian buyers. We are seeing steady interest in the ESTEO brand and we are confident that this new support program will make these vehicles even more sought-after", – the AVTODOM Group press office commented.



AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, Bentley, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, ESTEO, EXEED, GAC, Harley-Davidson, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nordcross, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Voge Loncine, Volvo, Zeekr, DongFeng, Forland, Foton, Fuso, Hino, HOWO and Sitrak. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.