Strengthening Global Partnerships: A Productive Visit From Karapatakis Customer

MENAFN - GetNews)We were delighted to recently welcome our distinguished European client, Karapatakis, to the Shenzhen Kezhuang Intelligent Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. headquarters. As a well-established group with a diversified portfolio spanning the hospitality and cinema exhibition sectors, Karapatakis' visit marked a significant step toward a mutually beneficial collaboration.

During the visit, our guests showed great enthusiasm for our specialized product lines, particularly our cinema ticketing swing barriers and self-service ticket kiosks. They were highly impressed not only by the sophisticated design and smooth operation of our equipment but also by our ability to integrate smart access control with seamless user experience-critical factors for modern cinemas and high-traffic venues.

This interest comes as no surprise, as Shenzhen Kezhuang Intelligent Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. has established itself as a premier high-tech manufacturer dedicated to the R&D, design, production, and sales of a comprehensive range of access control solutions. Our portfolio includes swing barrier gate, flap turnstile gates, full-height turnstiles, tripod turnstiles, speed gates turnstile, self-service kiosks, and rising bollards. With over 20 invention patents and numerous software copyrights, we are firmly at the forefront of innovation in our industry.

Our commitment to excellence is further validated by our ISO9001 Quality Management System certification, as well as CE, RoHS, and FCC compliance-proof that our products meet the most stringent international standards. These credentials have made us a trusted OEM/ODM partner for many well-known global brands, as well as a preferred source factory for customized products tailored to specific client needs our technical and manufacturing capabilities, what truly sets us apart is our unwavering dedication to quality, integrity, and aesthetic excellence. Our products are not only built to last but are also designed to enhance the ambiance of any venue, earning us widespread acclaim from clients across the globe.

The Karapatakis team left with a clear vision of how our solutions could elevate their cinema and hotel operations, and we are excited about the road ahead. We look forward to turning this promising synergy into a long-term, win-win partnership.

About Us

Shenzhen Kezhuang Intelligent Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise controlled by Kezhuang Group, which was officially established in 2005. Kezhuang Intelligent is a leading professional designer, developer, and manufacturer of intelligent access control equipment for scenic spots, stadiums, stations, and leisure and entertainment venues.