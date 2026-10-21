Changrong Printing To Showcase Star Product CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine At All In Print China(Boothe5b233)

MENAFN - GetNews)In the golden autumn of October, the industry's grand gathering arrives as scheduled! Regarded as the "Oriental Eye of the Global Printing Industry," the 10th All in Print China will officially open at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from October 12 to 16, 2026. As a highly influential exhibition covering the entire printing industry chain in the Asia-Pacific region, this event will bring together over a thousand high-quality domestic and international exhibitors. Hundreds of thousands of industry professionals will converge on Shanghai to discuss new opportunities for the digital and intelligent transformation of the printing industry.

As a seasoned and capable enterprise in the industry, Changrong Printing will make a grand appearance at this exhibition with its star product-the CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine -to explore technological frontiers and share industrial dividends with printing professionals worldwide.

Deeply Rooted in Technology, the CR1050 Redefines Hot Stamping Standards

The CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine is the crystallization of Changrong Printing's years of technological R&D and market validation. Focusing on the hot stamping process requirements of high-end packaging and premium printing, with "high precision, high efficiency, and high stability" as its core advantages, it has become a trusted "production weapon" for many clients.

Precise Pressure Control, Exquisite Details:

Equipped with an advanced pressure regulation system, it achieves precise adaptation from fine textures to large-area hot stamping. Whether presenting delicate metallic gloss or restoring complex 3D patterns, it ensures "absolute precision," endowing products with a premium visual and tactile experience Register for stamping smooth, clear foil effect for adhesive labels and paper packaging solid full foil stamping. The CR1050 Hot Stamping Foil ing machine is able to stamp on the paper range from 80g to 2000g cardboard and corrugated board which less than 7mm thickness. After the stamping process, the foil will be transfer to the surface of the cigarette box, liquid box, Chinese calender, packaging box,commercial bags etc. It can achieve all the function by the same stamping machine with very smooth, natural, clear final result. The foil material with the diameter from 20to 25mm and the length of the roll from 1.2-1.5m are meeting the standard of the machines.

Intelligent & Efficient, Upgraded Production Capacity: Featuring an automated control system, it enables intelligent operation from feeding to hot stamping and collection. This significantly shortens changeover and debugging times, increasing production efficiency by over 30% compared to traditional equipment, helping businesses respond rapidly to order demands & Durable, Reduced Maintenance Costs: Core components are sourced from internationally renowned brands, maintaining stable performance even after tens of thousands of high-pressure tests.

Joining the Oriental Appointment, Empowering Industrial Upgrading through Innovation

"All in Print China is a vital platform for global printing professionals to exchange technologies and gain insights into trends. We hope to allow more customers to experience the technological charm of the CR1050 up close and look forward to exploring the future of intelligent printing with industry partners," said a representative from Changron Printing.

During the exhibition, Changrong Printing's booth (Booth No233) will feature a live demonstration area, showcasing the CR1050's operation and finished product effects on-site. Technical experts will also be available for one-on-one consultations to provide customized process solutions. Additionally, exclusive exhibition promotions-including equipment discounts and free technical training-will be offered to help businesses reduce costs and increase efficiency.

If you are sourcing equipment for your carton plant, feel free to reach out.

We can share full specifications, competitive quotation and real on‐site operation videos.

Meet in Shanghai, Co-create a New Chapter in Printing

From October 12 to 16, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Changrong Printing looks forward to meeting you at the 10th All in Print China! Let us take the CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine as a bridge to explore the endless possibilities of printing technology and jointly write a new chapter of high-quality development for the industry.

Exhibition Information:



Date: October 12–16, 2026

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre Changrong Printing Booth: E5B233

For more product information or to schedule a meeting at the exhibition, please visit the Changrong Printing official website:

About Us

Linyi Changrong Printing Equipment Co., Ltd., established in 2008, is a state-approved limited liability company located in Mengshan Technology Park, Yanjiatun Village, Zaoyuan Town, Lanshan District, Linyi City, Shandong Province. Specializing in professional machinery R&D and manufacturing, the company has a registered capital of 5 million RMB.