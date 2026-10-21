Crown Prince Attends Closing Ceremony Of World Camel Endurance Championships, Jordan Camel Racing And Nabataean Poetry Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al Disi, Oct. 21 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Wadi Rum on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the second edition of the World Camel Endurance Championships, hosted in Jordan for the first time, and the sixth Jordan Camel Racing and Nabataean Poetry Festival.

The Crown Prince watched the final laps of the World Camel Endurance Championships, which took place in Al Disi area, in addition to a performance by the Public Security Directorate Royal Desert Forces' camel patrols unit.

During the closing ceremony, attended by President of the International Camel Racing Federation Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the Crown Prince presented prizes to the winners.

Competitors from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, Algeria, Chad, Mali, Poland, and Denmark took part in the second edition of the World Camel Endurance Championships.

A number of senior officials and officers attended the ceremony.

//Petra// AF