Russian Drone Attacks Evacuation Vehicle In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The organisation's head, Yevhen Kaplin, reported the incident on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“At 14:50 today, Russian forces struck an armored evacuation vehicle belonging to the Proliska humanitarian mission with an FPV drone equipped with a shaped-charge anti-tank munition. The vehicle was evacuating people with limited mobility from Kramatorsk in Donetsk region,” the statement said.

According to Kaplin,“on October 21, Proliska crews evacuated people with limited mobility, those unable to move independently, the seriously ill and the wounded from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region to an intermediate evacuation point, where they were handed over to other crews for further transport in specialised medical vehicles.”

“By midday, we had managed to evacuate 18 people. While returning from Oleksandrivka to Kramatorsk to collect another group of people with limited mobility, the crew was travelling along the Oleksandrivka–Kramatorsk highway through the village of Ocheretyne when the vehicle was hit by the drone,” Kaplin said.

He added that“just before the impact, passers-by began running away from the vehicle and signalling to the crew to warn them of the approaching drone. Thanks to their warning, the team leader reacted quickly and ordered the driver to stop immediately and everyone to abandon the vehicle. All crew members jumped out a second before the vehicle was hit, which saved their lives.”

According to Kaplin, the shaped-charge anti-tank munition pierced the vehicle's armoured capsule, burning right through it and starting a fire inside.

He noted that this was the 120th attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion targeting the mission's staff and volunteers while they were providing assistance, as well as its vehicles, offices and warehouses.

Russian forces strikeagain in Sloviansk while they fight fire

Kaplin said the armored vehicle had been donated to the mission two months earlier by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation on behalf of the Swiss government.

“The evacuations were carried out with financial support from the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine. Over the past two months, the vehicle has evacuated more than 500 residents of Donetsk region and helped deliver humanitarian convoys to hard-to-reach frontline settlements in the region,” Kaplin said.

As reported, at least eight people were injured in Russian strikes on Sloviansk in Donetsk region during the day.

Illustrative photo provided by the State Service for Emergencies