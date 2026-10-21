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Chatgpt Ads Rolls Out In 26 More Countries

Chatgpt Ads Rolls Out In 26 More Countries


Date: 2026-10-21 03:35:47

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that it is expanding ChatGPT Ads to 26 more countries, reaching 89 in total. The company confirmed that ads will be displayed only in the Free and Go subscriptions, while Plus, Pro, and Enterprise will remain ad-free.

OpenAI reiterated that it will not sell user data and will continue to keep users' conversations with the bot private. "Ads in ChatGPT are clearly labeled and separate from ChatGPT's answers, and advertising does not influence the answers ChatGPT provides," the company said. It added that over 100,000 advertisers have launched ads in ChatGPT since the pilot program was rolled out in March.

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