Research Fellow in Health Economics, Monash University

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Danusha Jayawardana is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Health Economics - Monash Business School, Monash University. Her broad research interests are in the economics of child and adolescent development and the economics of mental health.

Her current work examines ways to improve opportunities for all children to succeed, regardless of their socioeconomic background. This involves investigating the factors that influence cognitive and non-cognitive development in children. Her research also contributes to understanding the socioeconomic determinants of mental health and well-being, as well as the economic impacts of mental health disorders.

–present Research Fellow in Health Economics, Monash University

2020 University of Adelaide, PhD in Economics

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