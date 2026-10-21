Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney

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Sara Oscar is a photographic artist, writer and academic. Her work explores the impact of visual technologies in shaping conceptions of self and other, often playing upon photographic ways of seeing that shapes what is classified, remembered and forgotten in image collections. Her scholarly research considers the epistemic, cultural and ontological impacts of AI generated technology as part of a broader historical framework of photography.

Her recent group exhibitions include Execute_Photography at RMIT Galleries curated by Daniel Palmer, Katrina Sluis, Alison Bennet and Shane Hulbert (2024), Photo2021: International Festival of Photography Melbourne (2021), National Photography Prize, MAMA Albury (2022), Under the Sun: Reimagining Max Dupain's Sunbaker curated by Claire Monneraye at the State Library NSW and Monash Gallery of Art, Victoria, and An Elegy to Apertures at the Centre for Contemporary Photography, Melbourne curated by Isobel Parker Philip (2018). She has written for Digital Creativity, Journal of Visual Art Practice, Philosophy of Photography and The Conversation. Her work is held in numerous public and private collections. She is the recipient of the John and Margaret Baker Fellowship, National Photography Prize, 2022.

–present Lecturer in Photography, University of Technology Sydney

2008 University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy

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