Senior Lecturer in History, La Trobe University

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Yves (they/them) is a Senior Lecturer in History at La Trobe University. They are a historian of Australia in the world, with particular interests in gender, modernity, mobility and whiteness. Their current research examines Australian women's transpacific careering and the impact of United States interwar immigration restriction upon white British subjects. Yves is also working on the history of the Australian economic profession and economic thought.

Yves is the author of Travelling to Tomorrow: the modern women who sparked Australia's romance with America (NewSouth, September 2024) and All About Yves: Notes from a Transition (Allen & Unwin, 2021). They are also co-editor of Nothing to Hide: Voices of Trans and Gender Diverse Australia (Allen & Unwin, 2022).

Yves is the recipient of the 2020 Calibre Essay Prize, the Serle Award for Best Postgraduate Thesis in Australian History, the Ken Inglis Prize, an Endeavour Research Fellowship, the ANU Gender Institute Research Excellence Award, and was shortlisted for the 2019 CHASS Future Leader Award.

During 2017-20, Yves was a David Myers Research Fellow in History at La Trobe University. Prior to joining La Trobe, Yves was a Kathleen Fitzpatrick Junior Research Fellow in the Laureate Research Program in International History at the University of Sydney. Yves holds a PhD from the Australian National University and an MA from University College London, and has been a Visiting Researcher at Georgetown University.

Yves is the co-host (with Clare Wright) of the history podcast Archive Fever, produced by Matt Smith. Yves is also a regular contributor to ABC radio, and their writing has featured in Guardian Australia, Overland, Meanjin, Griffith Review, Inside Story, ABC Online, The Conversation, Archer Magazine and the Australian Book Review.



2020–present Lecturer in History, La Trobe University

2017–2020 David Myers Research Fellow, La Trobe University 2016–2016 Kathleen Fitzpatrick Junior Research Fellow, University of Sydney



2016 Australian National University, PhD in History 2011 University College London, Masters degree in History

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