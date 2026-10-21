Associate Professor of Chemistry, UNSW

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a soft matter scientist researching the origins of life, biophysics, and self assembly. Soft matter is everything that deforms easily – cell membranes, cream, gels – because internally, the components are held together by weak bonds.

Studying soft matter can not only give us insight into the science of the everyday, from personal care products and therapeutics to food, but can also shed light on basic science like the principles behind how cell-based life started on Earth, including self-assembly and the physicochemical processes in cells.

Scientia Associate Professor in Chemistry @ UNSW Sydney (current), NASA Postdoctoral Program Fellow in Astrobiology (2017-2018), PhD Harvard University (2016).

–present Scientia Associate Professor, UNSW

2016 Harvard University, PhD in Applied Physics

ExperienceEducation