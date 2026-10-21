Families Of Missing Azerbaijanis Hold Rally In Brussels (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 21, 2026, families of missing Azerbaijanis held a rally organized by the public association "Karabakh Families of Missing Persons" Public Unionin Brussels' central Schuman Square-home to the main institutions of the European Union. This event followed a demonstration held the previous day in the square in front of the European Parliament in Brussels.

This was reported by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

During the event, it was emphasized that Armenia has still not provided information regarding the fate of 4,010 missing Azerbaijanis and continues to withhold information about them. Particular attention was paid to the importance of providing information about missing persons as part of advancing the peace agenda.

Families of missing Azerbaijanis have stated that the European Parliament-which consistently advocates for Armenia and is viewed in international relations as an example of anachronism and atavism-has never once raised the issue of the missing Azerbaijanis.

Konul Behbudova, chair of the "Karabakh Families of Missing Persons" Public Union, stated that actions dedicated to the missing persons will continue.

As part of the event, a special installation was presented, featuring photographs of missing Azerbaijani citizens, along with their clothing and envelopes containing letters. The poignant messages, written on behalf of those who have gone missing, left a deep impression on visitors. Attendees expressed their solidarity with the families of the missing by leaving words of support, tying commemorative ribbons, and laying flowers.

The "Families of the Missing in Karabakh" Public Union has emerged as a winner in the 2026 grant competition held by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, with its project titled "Echo of Absence."