Tribute To Everistus Jn Marie

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Minister for Finance, Constituency Development, People Empowerment, Justice, and National Security, Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, at the Funeral Service, October 10, 2026, Castries, Saint Lucia.

“Philip, what are you writing? The man is not able to read it.” These are the words Everiste would have said to me if he were still here and I were the one writing this tribute. That's who Everiste was: practical, witty, full of humour but deep, articulate, thoughtful, charitable, philosophically sound but ideologically realistic and fiercely committed to his beliefs.







I have known Everiste for over 25 years, but our friendship truly blossomed over the last 12 years. We spoke several times a day, and our conversations were often lively. We argued and sometimes disagreed vehemently, to the extent that a casual observer might have thought we were being personal or antagonistic towards each other. However, our disagreements were simply a reflection of the frankness and openness that characterised our friendship.

I can't recall ever not communicating with Everiste or even being seriously annoyed with him or doubting his friendship to me.

“A friend knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” This quote from William Shakespeare sums up what Everiste was to me and will always be, since his spirit and positive energy will stay with me forever.

A friend knows you as you are

Other people's opinions of me mattered little to him. He believed in my abilities when many others doubted me. He encouraged me, offered sound advice, and provided comfort when I needed it most. I vividly remember spending long hours sitting on the balcony of his home in Vigie, unburdening myself to him whenever the deep loneliness that often accompanied my office became overwhelming. In those moments, I sought not only his counsel but also the comfort of his companionship.

Everiste was always willing to listen and offer advice. Yet, just when a conversation became particularly serious, he would, without warning, interrupt with a silly joke or a witty remark to break the tension and lighten the moment. That was his way of reminding me not to take life too seriously, even when its burdens seemed overwhelming.

Understood where you have been

He knew the doubts, hurdles, barriers, and tribulations I had endured, as well as the deceit, lies, misinformation, ridicule, and, at times, calumny that characterised my life before I became prime minister. He understood the weight of these experiences and the challenges I had faced along the way, often when few others could fully appreciate what I had endured.

I will never forget his admonition:“Don't worry with these guys.” He constantly reminded me never to accept mediocrity, dwell on negativity, or succumb to self-pity. For Everiste, there was always a solution to every problem. He believed in the power of positive energy, saw the good in the world, and approached life with an abiding faith in the goodness of people.

He was, however, deeply hurt whenever he discovered that some people would deliberately seek to harm others, fabricate lies, or distort the truth to serve their own interests. In our conversations, he could never quite comprehend the reasons for treachery, deceit, or envy among human beings. That was Everiste: he judged others by the same high standards of integrity, sincerity, and goodwill by which he lived his own life. It was difficult for him to accept that others did not always share his values or possess the same goodness of heart. Everiste came to the conclusion that, for some people, this behaviour was fuelled by negative energy that gradually took root and became an entrenched part of their lives.

Accepts what you have become and still gently allows you to grow.

When I became prime minister in 2021, Everiste was one of the happiest people around. He always encouraged me throughout that journey; he worked with the Labour Party during the campaign but never claimed the victory, even if he had played a major role in achieving that outcome.

Everiste never asked or bargained for any position. What was important to him was success in the institutions he chaired and growth and development of Saint Lucia. I can't recall Everiste ever asking me for a favour for himself; he never abused our friendship or bargained or traded our closeness for personal favours.

In fact, I sometimes admonished him for not asking or wanting anything; his response was,“Philip, so many people you have to deal with, you think, I will trouble you.”

Everiste was a man of humility and respect. Everiste accepted the fact that I was prime minister and gave me the space and time that the office demands. He never imposed on me or demanded that I be treated in a special way.

Whenever we discussed ideas or possible policies, Everiste relied on reason, logic, and science to make his case. He never sought to impose his views on me, even when he possessed greater knowledge or expertise on a particular subject. For Everiste, every discussion was an opportunity to learn, to examine different perspectives, and to arrive at conclusions or decisions through mutual understanding and consensus.

He took a keen interest in my performance in public office and was never hesitant to offer his observations and commentary. To him, every day presented a learning opportunity, and every idea deserved thoughtful consideration. He valued the fact that I consistently sought his opinion, even when I was fairly certain of the course I intended to pursue. His willingness to share his knowledge, challenge my thinking, and encourage reflection, made his counsel invaluable. He understood that seeking advice was not a sign of uncertainty, but rather an appreciation of the value of another perspective.

Everiste had an uncanny ability to understand me. He often marvelled at my ability to disregard my detractors and remain steadfast in pursuing the course we had discussed and agreed upon.

To the casual observer, the depth of Everiste's intellect and the breadth of his knowledge may not have been readily apparent. He was an avid reader, deeply fascinated by language and the power of words. To him, words mattered, and every sentence had to convey its intended meaning with precision and clarity. He was meticulous in his choice of words and believed that language should be used thoughtfully and purposefully.

I was truly fortunate to have had Everiste as a friend, and I will miss him dearly.

Everiste was a well-known person, and many people suggested that he should seek political office, an idea he dismissed, citing the fact that he was not ready for scrutiny and sacrifices of politics.

Everiste valued the opinions of his close friends, even when he had already formed a firm view on the path he wished to pursue. He cultivated enduring friendships with people from diverse backgrounds and professions, and he remained loyal and deeply committed to those he held dear. Such loyalty, however, did not mean that their relationships were free from disagreements. Rick Wayne readily comes to mind.

Everiste and Rick engaged in frequent and often heated discussions on a wide range of subjects, including religion, politics, and relationships. But perhaps their most passionate debates centred on language, poetry, and writing. They could spend hours debating the use of a single word, each determined to defend his interpretation and choice of expression.

One of these words was amoral. Rick took the word for what it meant according to the dictionary. Everiste insisted the word had no meaning because God would never create a man with no moral restraints.

These exchanges were a testament not only to their intellectual curiosity but also to the depth of a friendship in which disagreement never diminished mutual respect or affection.

Everiste had some enduring friendships. There were Francis, Malcolm, Trevor, Ignatius, Goddard, Victor, Darnel, Claudius, Amedee, Rick, and, believe it or not, Titus, Doddy and Leonie; Maundy dropped in sometimes and Charles, when he was on island; Denise, Velon, Gemma and Claude (deceased).

We met for lunch every day at his restaurant in Sans Soucis, and what a time it was – there were rules to the table, strangers were not allowed to sit unless they purchased an appropriate bottle of wine, and there were standards for the quality of the vintage. We argued, we joked, we attempted to change Saint Lucia one lunch at a time.

He held a special Christmas lunch and complained that since it was free, we ate and drank all the profit for the year.

Everiste believed deeply in the importance of family. He instilled in his children a strong sense of responsibility, ensuring that they understood the value of hard work and education and never allowed privilege to diminish their appreciation for either. Theo was more than a son to him; he was his friend, confidant, and partner. The bond they shared was one of deep love, mutual respect, and companionship. Linda was the bedrock of his success, providing unwavering support and serving as a constant, though often unseen, source of inspiration throughout his life. Meanwhile, Chris and other siblings continued to navigate the demands of the business Everiste had helped to build and develop.

Everiste was a man of considerable intellect, whose depth of knowledge was truly appreciated by those who knew him closely and by the many organisations to which he belonged. One of his greatest strengths was his ability to separate partisan political preferences from objective reality, allowing him to assess issues with reason, fairness, and sound judgment.

On many occasions, I would teasingly accuse Everiste of having a different political persuasion from my own. Of course, Everiste had friends on both sides of the political divide, a testament to his ability to build relationships beyond partisan lines, even though he was sometimes unfairly targeted.

Everiste's knowledge spanned a wide range of subjects, from developments in global financial markets and economic affairs, sports and music.

He believed that healthcare was a fundamental right that should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of their circumstances. He longed for the day when Universal Health Care would be fully implemented, ensuring that all people could access the healthcare services they needed without financial hardship.

Everiste always found a way to make sense of human behaviour, drawing either on his Catholic faith, the teachings of philosophers, or the lessons gleaned from his own life experiences. He had a unique ability to interpret the complexities of human nature and offer explanations that were both thought-provoking and insightful.

It will be difficult for me to find another friend like Everiste. To say that I will miss him is an understatement. I will miss his wisecracks, his wit, his humour, and his silly pranks.

With Everiste, one could never be entirely certain when to take him seriously or when he was joking. With a perfectly straight face, he would deliver the most unexpected remarks, leaving you wondering whether to believe him or burst into laughter. That was part of his charm, and it made every conversation with him memorable.

Everiste was a grateful man who genuinely appreciated people and was never hesitant to express his thanks, regardless of their status or position in society. He understood the value of people and never took their kindness or contributions for granted.

He held Dr Stanley and Dr Nedd in high regard, believing them to be dedicated medical practitioners who were committed to their calling. Bobot held a special place in his heart, while Poule provided a pleasant distraction. These relationships were a reflection of the many connections he cherished and the people who brought meaning and joy to his life.

Everyone within Everiste's circle meant something to him. He was particularly concerned about the welfare of his staff at the restaurant and the gas station. He cared deeply about their quality of life and was always looking for ways to improve their circumstances. To him, leadership was not simply about running businesses; it was also about looking after the people who helped to make them successful. He understood that the well-being of those around him mattered, and he made their welfare one of his priorities.

I will miss you, Everiste. My life will not be the same without you, but I will carry your memory with me always. I will remember your wisdom, your humour, your generosity of spirit, and, above all, your love for people.

Go and rest, my friend. You have lived well, served your country with honour, and been a faithful friend. You have left your mark on the lives of many, not merely through what you accomplished, but through the relationships you built and the care you showed to others. Above all, you were a man who loved people, and that is a legacy that will endure.

On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia, the executive and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party; Marie, Philicia, Philip and all those whose lives you touched, please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Your passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill, but the memories you have left behind will continue to live in the hearts of all who knew and loved you. Goodbye, my brother. May you rest in eternal peace.