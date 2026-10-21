Union Station Homeless Services Prepares To Serve 6,000 Thanksgiving Meals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dinner in the Park calls on the community to help make Thanksgiving possible for everyone as rising food costs puts pressure on households this holiday season.

PASADENA, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 50 years, Dinner in the Park has brought the community together to share a Thanksgiving meal. Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) expects to serve 6,000 Thanksgiving meals, offering families and individuals a chance to enjoy the holiday without the added cost and financial stress.

Many families face tough choices about what they can afford as the cost of living continues to rise. For some, preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner may be out of reach. Dinner in the Park helps ease that burden by providing free holiday meals to anyone who could use one.

“Thanksgiving shouldn't be something families have to give up because they can't afford groceries,” said Katie Hill, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services.“It's a trying time for many folks in our community. We know people are working hard and still struggling to put food on the table. That's why Dinner in the Park is about making sure our neighbors have a place to pick up a meal kit or enjoy their Thanksgiving with us communally."

The success of Dinner in the Park relies on volunteers, local businesses, and community donations. Sponsors like SoCalGas play an important role in making it possible. More corporate support is needed to help reach the 6,000 meal goal.

As food costs continue to rise, USHS is asking businesses to help ensure that families can enjoy Thanksgiving without worrying about the cost or experiencing financial stress.

How the Community Can Help:

To meet this year's goal, USHS is asking the community to help provide essential Thanksgiving ingredients, including:



1,000 frozen turkeys

8,000 dinner rolls

2,500 cans of green beans for green bean casserole 1,430 cans of cream of mushroom soup for green bean casserole

Additional food items and paper goods are also needed. Supporters can purchase and ship items directly to USHS through the online wishlists:



Amazon Wishlist: Purchase and send needed supplies.

Target Wishlist: Shop for Thanksgiving food and supplies.

Complete Food Donation List: View all requested food items. Paper Goods Wishlist: View needed plates, utensils, and other supplies.



Key Dates and Locations

Turkey Drive

Date: November 16–17, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM – 5 PM

Location: USHS Adult Center, 412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Distribution

Free meal kits with a frozen turkey and ingredients to prepare Thanksgiving dinner at home or in an available kitchen. Available while supplies last.

Date: November 18, 2026

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

Location: USHS Adult Center 412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA

Thanksgiving Meals at USHS Housing Locations

Date: November 24, 2026

Locations: USHS housing sites in Altadena, El Monte, El Sereno, and Pasadena

Dinner in the Park

Free, warm Thanksgiving meals. Open to anyone who could use a good meal.

Date: November 25, 2026

Time: 10 AM – 3 PM



10 AM: To-go meals begin

11 AM: Onsite dining begins 3 PM: Event concludes



Volunteer:

Volunteer registration opens on November 2, 2026. Register here.

Sponsorships:

For Sponsorship Opportunities, email: ...

Media Contact:

Tian Martinez

Director of Marketing and Communicaitons, USHS

...

Dinner in the Park info:

For more information visit: ushs.org/dip

About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that Union Station Homeless Services is the largest, most comprehensive homeless services provider in the San Gabriel Valley, and has proudly served LA County for over 50 years by assisting adults and families through critical support, interim and permanent housing solutions, eviction prevention, and street outreach.

USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating homeless services in 36 communities with a combined population of over 1.5 million, spanning from El Sereno to Pomona. Our mission is guided by the belief that everyone deserves a life of dignity and a place to call home. For more information, visit ushs.org

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Dinner in the Park

CONTACT: Tian Martinez Union Station Homeless Services 6269774350...