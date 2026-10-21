MARGARET WRITES PARTNERS WITH CAROLINA FIREBIRDS ON A DC BASED TV SERIES

Angela Margaret Newsome and Wade Harris Partnership

Carolina Firebirds owner Wade Harris joins Mistreated: What's Happening to Maria? as Co Producer

- Author Margaret WritesDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret Writes, LLC and Pro Basketball Raleigh, LLC, the organization behind the Carolina Firebirds, announce a sports and entertainment partnership supporting the development of“Mistreated: What's Happening to Maria?” Wade Harris will contribute professional basketball insight, community leadership, and guidance to strengthen the authenticity of the series' sports storylines. His experience will help shape the world surrounding Nate Lawson, a fictional professional basketball player and central character.“I am honored to partner with Wade Harris and the Carolina Firebirds,” said Angela Margaret Newsome, creator, writer, and executive producer of“Mistreated.”“His experience as a professional basketball team owner will help us portray athletes, coaches, team operations, sponsors, business relationships, and community engagement with greater authenticity.”The partnership seeks to engage male and female athletes, coaches, team owners, businesses, corporate sponsors, fans, youth organizations, and sports communities representing basketball, football, soccer, hockey, tennis, swimming, baseball, softball, and other sports. Margaret Writes and Pro Basketball Raleigh also welcome engagement from the Divine Nine, the historically Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Their traditions of scholarship, leadership, mentorship, service, family, and community responsibility align with the project's social-impact goals.“Mistreated” follows Maria Vasquez, a gifted Latina composer and live-in housekeeper who experiences hidden mistreatment inside the home of professional basketball player Nate Lawson and his wife, Cassandra. When warning signs emerge, Nate's teammates, coaches, friends, relatives, and trusted associates must decide whether to remain silent or become sources of support, protection, and accountability.The project invites Latina organizations, cultural leaders, advocates, and community members to support Maria's emotional journey and encourage conversations about cultural identity, personal dignity, workplace mistreatment, domestic violence, and women's psychological health.Mental health in the sports community is also central to the series. Athletes and coaches may experience intense personal and professional pressure while feeling expected to remain silent.“Mistreated” explores the importance of trusted teammates, friends, relatives, and community members recognizing warning signs and speaking up. The message is simple: If you see something, say something.Music will serve as a source of identity, cultural connection, emotional expression, and healing throughout the series. Elijah“LX” Harvey serves as the project's Executive Producer of Music and Lead Composer. An award-winning composer and producer, Harvey's credits include work connected to the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, television, and film, including HBO's“Succession” and“Bundles.” He will help shape the project's planned R&B and Latin-influenced musical direction.Angela Margaret Newsome, also known as author Margaret Writes, was born in Washington, D.C., grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, and has strong connections to North Carolina. Margaret Writes, LLC is planning a new headquarters in Durham, NC while maintaining creative relationships throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.The partnership welcomes conversations with athletes, sports organizations, entertainment professionals, divine 9 organizations, line producers, television producers, directors, filmmakers, musicians, sponsors, businesses, film offices, mental-health advocates, domestic-violence organizations, and community leaders. Fans and community members are encouraged to follow both organizations, share the announcement, and become part of the journey. If you see Angela Newsome, Wade Harris, or members of either organization at a game or community event, stop by and say hello.See you at the game.SUPPORT INFORMATIONIf you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit TheHotline. In an immediate emergency, call 911.ABOUT MARGARET WRITES, LLCMargaret Writes, LLC develops character-driven television projects addressing human relationships, sports, music, social issues, and community responsibility. Visit .ABOUT PRO BASKETBALL RALEIGH, LLCPro Basketball Raleigh, LLC is the organization behind the Carolina Firebirds. Led by Wade Harris, the organization uses professional basketball, youth engagement, business relationships, and community programs to build connections throughout North Carolina. Visit .MEDIA CONTACTSAngela Margaret NewsomeMargaret Writes, LLCWade HarrisPro Basketball Raleigh, LLC | Carolina Firebirds

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MARGARET WRITES PARTNERS WITH CAROLINA FIREBIRDS ON A DC BASED TV SERIES News Provided By Margaret Writes, LLC October 21, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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