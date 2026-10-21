Zenodro Homes Names Wil Gonzalez Community Sales Manager

Wil Gonzalez, Community Sales Manager of Zenodro Homes

New role gives buyers and real estate agents a dedicated on-site contact at Tranquility at Clermont.

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zenodro Homes, a family-owned Central Florida homebuilder, today announced that Wil Gonzalez has joined the company as Community Sales Manager. Gonzalez will lead on-site sales at Tranquility at Clermont, serving as the primary point of contact for homebuyers and the real estate agents who represent them.Gonzalez is a bilingual sales leader with more than 20 years of experience in new-home sales and sales team coaching. At Lennar, he ranked among the top three of 70 sales consultants in 2024, with 127 sales totaling more than $55 million in volume, and followed with more than 100 closings in 2025. As a sales manager at Starlight Homes, he set the company record for most homes sold during a grand opening weekend, with 22 sales. His bilingual fluency strengthens Zenodro's work with Spanish-speaking buyers and the agents who represent them."We're excited to welcome Wil to the Zenodro team," said Lusant Ordonez, CEO and Co-Founder of Zenodro Homes. "His experience leading sales teams and selling homes will help us take Zenodro to the next level."In his role, Gonzalez will guide buyers through Tranquility's two floor plans, the four-bedroom Orel and the three-bedroom Asher with loft, and work directly with cooperating agents from first showing through closing."We build homes as if we're going to live in them ourselves," said Gonzalez. "That's what drew me to Zenodro. After two decades in new-home sales, I know how rare it is to represent a builder that stands behind every detail. I'm looking forward to working alongside Central Florida's agents and helping their clients find the right dream home at Tranquility."Real estate agents with clients interested in Tranquility at Clermont can reach Gonzalez directly at... or by phone at 407.907.7414. The community is located at 17536 Hidden Forest Drive, Clermont, FL 34714.About Zenodro HomesZenodro Homes is a family-owned Central Florida homebuilder founded by Lusant and Mariher Ordonez, bringing more than 20 years of homebuilding experience. Zenodro builds with concrete block construction and spray foam insulation, and includes premium finishes as standard, including European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Samsung appliances. Its current community, Tranquility at Clermont, offers homes with no CDD fees and no builder fees. Learn more at zenodro. #WhereQualityLives

Jonathan Beach

Zenodro Homes

+1 407-831-4600

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Zenodro Homes Names Wil Gonzalez Community Sales Manager News Provided By Zenodro Homes October 21, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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