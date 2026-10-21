Haywood Hunt & Associates Welcomes Craig Hannaford As Strategic Advisor, Financial Crime & Corporate Risk

Haywood Hunt welcomes Craig Hannaford back as Strategic Advisor, bringing decades of expertise in financial crime, fraud and corporate risk.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Hannaford as Strategic Advisor, Financial Crime & Corporate Risk.Craig brings more than four decades of executive leadership and specialized experience in financial crime, commercial crime investigations, regulatory matters, corporate governance, fraud risk management and complex economic crime.Craig served 25 years with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, retiring at the rank of Superintendent as Officer in Charge of the Integrated Market Enforcement Team, where he oversaw investigations involving securities and stock market fraud. Prior to that appointment, he served as Officer in Charge of the Greater Toronto Area Commercial Crime Section.Throughout his RCMP career, Craig held senior investigative and leadership roles involving securities fraud, investment fraud, financial misconduct and other complex financial crimes. His work included nationally significant investigations requiring sophisticated financial analysis, investigative strategy and coordination across law enforcement, regulatory and corporate environments.Craig is also a Chartered Professional Accountant, giving him a combination of financial expertise and senior investigative experience that is particularly valuable in complex fraud and corporate investigations.He holds a Master of Science in Economic Crime Management from Utica University, where his advanced studies focused on areas including financial crime, fraud prevention, governance and organizational risk.Following his policing career, Craig continued working with organizations on financial crime, fraud risk, regulatory matters, investigative strategy and corporate governance. His experience across law enforcement and private-sector advisory work provides him with a broad perspective on the financial, operational and reputational risks organizations face when dealing with suspected fraud, misconduct and other complex corporate matters.At Haywood Hunt, Craig will provide senior-level strategic counsel to the firm's leadership on financial crime, corporate risk and emerging threats. He will also contribute his experience and financial insight to the firm's Corporate Investigations Division, supporting the strategic approach to complex investigative and advisory matters.“Craig was with Haywood Hunt for just over five years, from 2019 to 2024, and served as a senior member of our Corporate Investigations team, with a primary focus on complex fraud matters. We are pleased to welcome Craig back to the firm in his new role as Strategic Advisor. His extensive investigative experience, financial expertise and familiarity with our organization make him a valuable addition to our senior advisory team.” said Trevor Haywood, Chief Executive Officer of Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.“We look forward to Craig's continued involvement and the strategic guidance he will provide as we further strengthen our corporate investigations and financial crime capabilities.”Corporate Investigations - Haywood Hunt's Corporate Investigations Division assists corporations, law firms, insurers, financial institutions and other organizations with complex and sensitive investigative matters.The firm's core capabilities include complex fraud investigations, asset tracing and recovery support, insurance and benefits fraud, financial irregularities, investigative intelligence, due diligence, litigation support and complex corporate investigations.The multidisciplinary team includes professionals with backgrounds in RCMP Commercial Crime, financial crime and major fraud investigations, investigative intelligence, financial institution investigations and regulatory enforcement, along with Certified Fraud Examiners and experienced corporate investigators.This depth of experience enables Haywood Hunt to identify, investigate and assess sophisticated fraud and financial matters while supporting clients, legal counsel and other stakeholders across jurisdictions.About Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. - Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is a Canadian investigative firm providing professional investigative and intelligence services to corporate, legal, insurance, government and private clients.With operations throughout Ontario and investigative capabilities extending across Canada and internationally, the firm specializes in complex fraud investigations, asset tracing, insurance and benefits fraud, corporate investigations, surveillance and investigative intelligence.For more information about Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. and its Corporate Investigations Division, call 1-877-646-7878 or visit .

Michael Porter

Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.

+1 416-253-7878

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Haywood Hunt & Associates Welcomes Craig Hannaford as Strategic Advisor, Financial Crime & Corporate Risk News Provided By Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. October 21, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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