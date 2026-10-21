New Docuseries '400 MPH: The Last Run' Debuts Episode 2 On The Making Of The World's Fastest Motorcycle

Rocky Robinson, World's Fastest Motorcyclist

Mike Akatiff: Builder and Designer of the Top 1 Ack Attack

The TOP 1 Ack Attack team's pursuit of 400 mph continues as the crew rebuilds for one final campaign at Bonneville

- Tory BelleciSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Episode 2 of 400 MPH: The Last Run, the six-part docuseries following the TOP 1 Ack Attack team's quest to make history as the first motorcycle to break 400 miles per hour, is now streaming on YouTube.The series is narrated by Tory Belleci, best known for his more than a decade on Discovery's MythBusters and as co-host of Netflix's White Rabbit Project. A former model maker at Industrial Light & Magic, Belleci brings a builder's eye and a showman's energy to one of motorsport's most extreme challenges, guiding viewers through the engineering, the risks, and the people behind the world's fastest motorcycle.Engineered by Mike Akatiff and piloted by Rocky Robinson, the TOP 1 Ack Attack has held the motorcycle land speed record since September 2010, when it averaged 376.363 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Powered by twin turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa engines, the streamliner has set the benchmark for two-wheeled speed for more than a decade. But closing the final gap to 400 mph takes more than horsepower.Episode 2 takes viewers inside the shop as the team works through aerodynamic upgrades, persistent gearing problems, and new tires that refuse to track straight. The episode also explores the physics of stability at extreme speed and the growing challenge of finding a course fit to race on. Together, these hurdles reveal the patience and precision the effort demands, where a single mistake can end a season, or worse.At its heart, 400 MPH: The Last Run is a story of persistence. The series honors the volunteers, engineers, and sponsors who have kept the program alive through crashes, weather delays, deteriorating salt conditions, and countless hours of work that never make the highlight reel.

Frank Ryan

Top 1 Oil Products

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New Docuseries '400 MPH: The Last Run' Debuts Episode 2 on the Making of the World's Fastest Motorcycle News Provided By Top 1 Oil Products October 21, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Science, World & Regional...



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