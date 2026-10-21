Army Veteran Jon Moats Shares Military-To-Civilian Leadership Lessons In From Boots To Suits

From Boots to Suits: A Journey from the Battlefield to the Boardroom

Jon Moats combines Army service and corporate finance experience in From Boots to Suits, a memoir and guide for veterans entering civilian work.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Army veteran and corporate finance leader Jon Moats shares lessons from military and civilian work in From Boots to Suits: A Journey from the Battlefield to the Boardroom. Blending memoir with practical career guidance, the book translates lessons from military service into the responsibilities of civilian leadership. Moats shows how planning, adaptability, humility, and curiosity can remain useful when the environment and expectations change.While deployed overseas, Moats learned to make plans in circumstances where errors could carry serious consequences. Leaving the military brought a different challenge: understanding how to communicate that experience in workplaces with unfamiliar language and expectations. His subsequent career in corporate finance included leading teams, advising executives, and helping other veterans recognize the value of the experience they brought with them.From Boots to Suits draws on stories from service and business to address planning with purpose, learning without ego, and taking responsibility for a career. Moats considers what transfers directly and where veterans need to adapt. His informal, humorous approach leaves room for mistakes and difficult lessons, while emphasizing the willingness to ask questions and remain teachable in a new role.Written for service members preparing to transition, veterans already working in civilian organizations, and the leaders who hire them, the book makes military experience easier to understand across professional settings. Readers are encouraged to connect their skills to the needs of a team, communicate their value clearly, and approach unfamiliar responsibilities with curiosity. Civilian managers gain a view of the strengths and adjustments that can accompany the transition.Moats connects his career transition with a continuing commitment to service. In his account, mentoring and leadership create opportunities to contribute to other people and a shared mission outside the military. The book brings those experiences together for readers looking to build a professional future while retaining the values and sense of responsibility developed during their service. The book is available on Amazon.About Jon MoatsJon Moats is an Army veteran and corporate finance leader whose career bridges military service and civilian business. His experience includes overseas deployments, team leadership, and advising executives. He also mentors veterans entering the civilian workforce.Moats lives in Northern Virginia, where his work includes advocating for veterans and coaching emerging leaders. His writing combines an informal voice with practical lessons in planning, humility, and lifelong learning. From Boots to Suits reflects his belief that the commitment to serve can continue through work, mentoring, and responsibility for others.

Jon Moats

Author of: From Boots to Suits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Army Veteran Jon Moats Shares Military-to-Civilian Leadership Lessons in From Boots to Suits News Provided By The Publishing Agency LLC October 21, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.