Joel Rubin Examines Public Trust And American Leadership In Saving Democratic Foreign Policy

Saving Democratic Foreign Policy: How Democrats Can Earn the American People's Trust to Lead the World Once Again

Joel Rubin draws on 25+ years in government and politics to explore public trust and American global leadership in Saving Democratic Foreign Policy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin examines the relationship between public trust and global engagement in Saving Democratic Foreign Policy: How Democrats Can Earn the American People's Trust to Lead the World Once Again. The book presents his argument for making international engagement a credible political and governing priority for Democrats. Rubin connects diplomacy, alliances, and American influence abroad to the security and prosperity voters expect at home.Rubin's perspective comes from nearly three decades of working across foreign policy, government, political strategy, and advocacy. His experience includes senior roles in the State Department during the Obama administration and work in the U.S. Congress. That background informs his account of both the substance of foreign policy and the challenge of explaining it to people whose immediate concerns may feel far removed from diplomatic negotiations.Saving Democratic Foreign Policy argues that Democrats need to make the connection between global engagement and everyday American life more clearly. Rubin discusses alliances, human rights, climate change, diplomacy, and military strength as elements of a broader approach to national leadership. He makes the case that democratic values and practical concerns about security and economic opportunity belong within the same policy conversation.Written for readers interested in American politics and the country's role abroad, the book addresses how political leaders can earn confidence in their ability to govern. Rubin calls for a foreign policy approach that pairs principled goals with credible execution. His argument places public understanding and accountability alongside policy expertise, asking leaders to explain why international commitments matter and how those commitments serve the country.Rubin has continued that work through consulting, commentary, and his writing in The Briefing Book. His book brings his policy experience and political perspective into a sustained case for American global leadership rooted in democratic values. It offers readers a way to consider the relationship between decisions made abroad, the effects felt at home, and the trust required for a party to lead. The book is available on Amazon.About Joel RubinJoel Rubin is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama administration, a national security expert, and a political strategist. His career includes senior work across the State Department, the U.S. Congress, and Jewish and foreign policy advocacy organizations. He has more than 25 years of experience in foreign policy, politics, and government.Rubin founded Washington Strategy Group, a foreign affairs consulting firm, and writes The Briefing Book on Substack. His commentary on national security and domestic politics has appeared on outlets including CNN, FOX News, MS NOW, NewsNation, and the BBC. His work focuses on American global leadership, Jewish politics, and the relationship between foreign policy and democratic governance.

Joel Rubin

Washington Strategy Group

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Joel Rubin Examines Public Trust and American Leadership in Saving Democratic Foreign Policy News Provided By The Publishing Agency LLC October 21, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics



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