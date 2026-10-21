'Remain Vigilant': Indian Embassy Issues Travel Advisory For France Amid Violent Protests, Curfews What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Embassy in France on Wednesday issued a travel and safety advisory for Indian nationals residing in or travelling to the country, urging them to remain vigilant amid violent clashes linked to protests over the rising cost of living.

The embassy cautioned Indians against visiting crowded areas and locations witnessing demonstrations, warning that civil unrest had led to localised curfews and could disrupt road travel and public transport.

The advisory comes ahead of another round of demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, October 24, after riots across France on October 17 caused widespread damage and led to thousands of arrests.

What has the Indian Embassy advised?

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did the Indian Embassy advise nationals travelling to France?⌵

The embassy advised Indian nationals to avoid crowded areas and demonstrations, remain vigilant, follow French authorities' instructions and monitor local news and official updates.

2Why are protests taking place in France?⌵

The demonstrations began amid concerns about poor school conditions and teacher shortages, then widened over rising living costs, high fuel prices, proposed public-sector budget cuts and dissatisfaction with the government.

3Could protests in France disrupt travel and public transport?⌵

Yes. The embassy warned that localised curfews and civil unrest could affect road travel and public transport. Travellers should check transport updates and contact their airline or travel agency about schedule changes.

4How can Indian travellers check updates or get help in France?⌵

Travellers can follow updates from the French government, check public transport services through RATP and contact their airline or travel agency. The Indian Embassy in Paris and Consulate General in Marseille also shared emergency contact details.

5What security measures are planned for the next demonstrations in France?⌵

French authorities announced targeted curfews in some cities after the October 17 riots. The government also said it would deploy military personnel from Operation Sentinelle to support security operations during the demonstrations scheduled for October 24.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy urged nationals to exercise caution, avoid large gatherings and comply with instructions issued by local French authorities.

It also advised travellers to monitor local news, follow official government updates and check for public transport disruptions.

“Those planning trips to or within France are recommended to stay in direct contact with their airlines or travel agencies for real-time schedule changes,” the embassy said.

The embassy also shared emergency contact details for Indian nationals requiring assistance.

Embassy of India, Paris

Phone: +33 6 48 34 00 63

Email:...

Consulate General of India, Marseille

Phone: +33 7 43 16 25 59

Email:...

Indian nationals have been advised to follow updates from the French government at gouvernement and check public transport services through RATP.

Why are protests sweeping France?

The unrest began in late September 2026, initially driven by concerns over poor school conditions and teacher shortages.

The movement subsequently expanded into nationwide anti-government demonstrations, fuelled by rising living costs, high fuel prices, proposed public sector budget cuts and wider dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

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While many demonstrations have been peaceful, violence and rioting have erupted on their sidelines, prompting authorities to introduce security measures in several areas.

The protests are part of a broader wave of unrest across Europe, where rising living costs, housing shortages and pressure on public services have contributed to demonstrations in countries including France, Spain and Albania.

Macron vows to prevent further violence

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use all available legal measures to prevent a repeat of the violence during the next round of demonstrations on October 24, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, Macron said the government was determined to prevent scenes of violence from recurring, French television channel BFM TV reported.

Responding to calls from some politicians for a state of emergency, Macron said such a measure was not necessary at this stage, although it could be considered later if circumstances required it.

French authorities had imposed targeted curfews in several cities following the October 17 riots. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday that the measures had helped maintain calm overnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the government would deploy soldiers from the military's Operation Sentinelle to help prevent violence during Saturday's demonstrations.

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The advisory follows a similar warning from the Indian Embassy in Rome, which urged Indian nationals in Italy to remain cautious and avoid crowded areas amid demonstrations over the rising cost of living.

With inputs from IANS